Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in the 2022 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for System Integration (SI) Capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

For the second time, Accenture scored the highest ahead of all competitors in both Market Impact and Vision & Capability. Additionally, this year Accenture was named a Star Performer – a title given to providers that demonstrate the most improvement over time on the PEAK Matrix – indicating that Accenture’s leading position in the market has strengthened.

The report details Accenture’s significant year-over-year growth in AWS cloud services revenue and large-scale engagements with end-to-end support for AWS. It further highlights Accenture’s strong investments in strengthening its strategic partnership with AWS, and the company’s focus on offering contextualized and verticalized cloud solutions on AWS. The report also notes that Accenture can help enterprises realize greater value from cloud adoption through its Cloud First operating model.

“With its market leading AWS-specific business unit, the Accenture AWS Business Group, and investments in joint go-to-market and co-innovation initiatives, Accenture has built a robust AWS services portfolio. It is perceived as a credible partner for cloud consulting and transformation engagements with strong AWS + Pan-Amazon capabilities. Enterprise clients have appreciated the technical skillset of its talent and transformational experience for complex workloads. These factors have contributed to its positioning as a Leader on Everest Group’s System Integration Capabilities on AWS PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022,” said Mukesh Ranjan, vice president, Everest Group.

“Everest Group’s recognition reflects the success of our Cloud First investments and 14-year collaboration with AWS to deliver the breadth, depth and scale of our shared capabilities, experience, and innovation necessary to help clients realize value faster,” said Andy Tay, global lead, Accenture AWS Business Group. “Our clients have constrained timelines and are turning to our leading AWS capabilities and repeatable solutions to operate swiftly and with intelligence. We are focused on helping them navigate a new sense of urgency to optimize cost and risk on one hand, and modernize, digitize and innovate at scale on the other.”

For this report, Everest Group assessed end-to-end AWS capabilities of 29 IT service providers, including consulting, infrastructure/design build, modernization and operations services.

“AWS, with its accelerated investments across infrastructure, platform, data, and next-generation services portfolio segments, continues to be the dominate player in the public cloud market. Enterprises are preferring a strategic partner with strong system integration capabilities as they look to derive maximum value from their public cloud investments. System Integrators (SIs) are strengthening AWS-specific delivery capabilities with both organic and inorganic investments in verticalized cloud solutions and AWS-focused IPs and assets, augmented by increased focus on accreditations and co-innovation initiatives,” added Ranjan.

