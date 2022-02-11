Sharkey, Howes & Javer recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 106 stocks valued at a total of $459.00Mil. The top holdings were ESGU(14.10%), IVV(14.03%), and IUSB(7.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sharkey, Howes & Javer’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 337,753 shares in ARCA:SHM, giving the stock a 3.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.12 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.075 per share and a market cap of $4.57Bil. The stock has returned -5.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 150,110 shares in ARCA:MUB, giving the stock a 3.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.91 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.06 per share and a market cap of $29.08Bil. The stock has returned -10.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Sharkey, Howes & Javer bought 324,832 shares of BATS:GOVT for a total holding of 1,156,435. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.61.

On 11/02/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.4001 per share and a market cap of $21.22Bil. The stock has returned -14.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer reduced their investment in BATS:GCOW by 204,358 shares. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.61.

On 11/02/2022, Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF traded for a price of $29.1731 per share and a market cap of $707.62Mil. The stock has returned -0.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer reduced their investment in ARCA:STIP by 56,835 shares. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 11/02/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.18 per share and a market cap of $12.14Bil. The stock has returned -2.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

