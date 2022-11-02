PR Newswire

Company Will Provide Digital Modernization, Evaluation and Engagement Services

RESTON, Va., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, was recently awarded multiple new and recompete contracts and subcontracts valued at over $30 million to provide a wide range of services to support suicide prevention, substance use disorder and other behavioral health programs for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

"Promoting mental health and wellness is essential as suicide and substance use pose some of the most serious public health concerns we face today," said Mark Lee, ICF executive vice president for public sector. "We, along with our partners, combine specialized expertise in innovative technology and digital engagement solutions with consumer-driven health and scientific expertise to help the agency deliver programs designed to achieve its mission of reducing the impact of substance use and mental illness on America's communities."

Services will include:

Designing, implementing and disseminating the findings of the national evaluation for the Garrett Lee Smith Youth Suicide Prevention Program;

Supporting website, communications and engagement activities for substance use disorder prevention;

Delivering technology, training and data analytics services to support case management and behavioral health services for separated families; and

Providing content strategy, web development, user experience research, analytics and website management support for SAMHSA.gov and other agency-managed websites.

ICF was also recently awarded several domain areas under SAMHSA's $1.2 billion mental health support services IDIQ.

ICF combines deep domain and scientific expertise with leading-edge technology solutions to help public health clients address their greatest challenges and improve outcomes for all populations. ICF is also a leading provider of low-code, open-source and cloud-native solutions, which enables the company to provide customers with flexible applications and tools in a cost-effective environment.

Read more about ICF's federal health and digital modernization services.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 8,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

