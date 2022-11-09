Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 09, 2022!

Steve Scruggs Comments on Livent

Livent (

LTHM, Financial) is an integrated, low-cost lithium miner and processor that was spun out of FMC Corporationin 2018.9 Lithium is an essential component of electric vehicle batteries, is chronically undersupplied and spot Lithium Carbonate continues to hit new highs even as other commodity prices have come down.10 Livent is currently running at roughly breakeven profitability, but our work suggests they will benefit from rising Lithium prices and credible capacity expansion plans. This is an unusual investment for us - we are generally wary of our ability to forecast commodity markets and we have sized the Livent position commensurately.

From

Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio)' FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund third-quarter 2022 letter.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
