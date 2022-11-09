Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 09, 2022!

Steve Scruggs Comments on Synaptics

Synaptics (

SYNA, Financial) is a developer of human interface (HMI) hardware and software that has diversified intohigher margin internet-of-things (IoT) products. Synaptics was a large holding for the fund in 2021, and we significantly trimmed the position due to valuation.12 The shares are back down this year with concerns about consumer technology volumes. We have been incrementally buying back shares at lower prices.

From

Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio)' FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund third-quarter 2022 letter.

