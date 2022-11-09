Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 09, 2022!

Steve Scruggs Comments on Concentrix

48 minutes ago
Summary
  • A top detractor.
Concentrix (

CNXC, Financial) is a customer experience solutions provider that has expanded from call centers to awider suite of customer engagement products and solutions. We followed the company for years as part of Synnex (it was spun out in December 2020)13 and have always been impressed with its consistent growth, customer wins and product expansions. The share price nearly doubled in 2021 following the spin and we believe that this year’s reversal is a response to moderating growth and a valuation that got ahead of itself.

From

Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio)' FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund third-quarter 2022 letter.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
