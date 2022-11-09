Concentrix ( CNXC, Financial) is a customer experience solutions provider that has expanded from call centers to awider suite of customer engagement products and solutions. We followed the company for years as part of Synnex (it was spun out in December 2020)13 and have always been impressed with its consistent growth, customer wins and product expansions. The share price nearly doubled in 2021 following the spin and we believe that this year’s reversal is a response to moderating growth and a valuation that got ahead of itself.

From Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio)' FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund third-quarter 2022 letter.