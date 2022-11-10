MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation ( DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT services, today announced a realignment of management and operations, which is expected to help accelerate the growth of the Company’s core business solutions and improve profitability.

The Company intends to centralize the service delivery, infrastructure and sales engineering teams. This new alignment between the Company’s subsidiaries should improve margins as a result of better utilization of its technical teams and expand the use of its client proposal tools and software across the combined sales team. The Company will continue to market its products and services through the CloudFirst, Flagship and Nexxis brands.

“Under the realignment, we plan to increase the focus of our direct sales representatives and channel partner organizations as extended marketers of our managed cloud disaster recovery, cloud infrastructure services and cyber security products that operate through our six technical centers across the United States and Canada,” commented Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation. “Additionally, we are establishing a new major accounts team that will be responsible for supporting our large enterprise level clients, as well as satisfy their equipment, software and IT requirements. As a result, we anticipate our infrastructure solutions and recurring revenue to one-time-sales ratio will significantly improve, which we expect will enhance gross profit and margins. At the same time, we intend to expand our international programs and bolster our already successful U.S. sales and marketing programs. Furthermore, we are reducing redundant operating expenses within the organization, which we expect will help drive increased profitability.”

The Company further reports that in addition to his current role as Executive Vice President of the Company, Thomas Kempster has been appointed CEO of the Company’s Flagship subsidiary. Mark Wyllie has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of Flagship, and Tom Mitchell has resigned as Vice President of Sales at Flagship. Mr. Wyllie will no longer serve on the Company’s Board of Directors or as an officer of the Company.

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company provides a broad range of premium business continuity and analytics solutions from six data centers in the USA and Canada. The Company serves its clients with cloud infrastructure, disaster recovery, cyber security, telecommunications, and IT services. Clients look to Data Storage Corporation to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance cyber security, and meet increasing industry, state, and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education, and the healthcare industry.

For more information, please visit http://www.DTST.com/. Twitter: @DataStorageCorp

Safe Harbor Provision

