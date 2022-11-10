Veritone%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE™, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, today announced it has been selected by Deloitte to advance its AI practice focused on helping clients manage and process massive amounts of structured and unstructured data. The master reseller agreement with Veritone expands the existing eDiscovery-focused reseller agreement to provide AI software and services across Deloitte’s service offerings. Deloitte will integrate Veritone’s aiWARE Enterprise AI platform with its existing CortexAI™ platform to enable rapid discovery and management of text, audio, video, images, radar and IoT data.

Searching, analyzing, and managing large data volumes—including hours of recorded audio and video footage—is costly and time-consuming. Additional challenges are introduced when discovery is required across text, audio, and video data sources, and across numerous platforms and international borders. An enterprise AI platform is required to efficiently and securely obtain key information and keep up with the constantly expanding data landscape.

“By combining Veritone’s aiWARE Enterprise AI platform with Deloitte’s deep industry experience, we can further help our joint clients implement innovative AI solutions to address their most complex business problems,” said Dilip Krishna, managing director and CortexAI™ chief product officer at Deloitte Consulting LLP. “Integrated with our CortexAI platform, Veritone aiWARE offers rapid access to AI models and unstructured data, allowing for greater flexibility to deploy in the public cloud, private cloud or in a highly secured air gapped environment. We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Veritone to help our clients accelerate their AI transformation journeys.”

Veritone’s aiWARE platform is a leading operating system for AI that orchestrates a diverse ecosystem of machine learning (ML) models to transform audio, video, text and other data sources into actionable intelligence. With hundreds of supported existing models, and the ability to onboard virtually any new cognitive or predictive model, aiWARE can support a wide array of cognition and automation including text, speech, vision, data, biometrics and audio. aiWARE makes it easy for developers to rapidly build, scale, and operationalize AI-enabled applications, helping organizations acquire, analyze and act on hard-to-reach data and automate content-centric processes for greater business efficiency and insight. Unlike point solutions, aiWARE offers a full stack of ingestion adapters, best-of-breed AI models, a data lake, low-code workflow and integration tools and vertical applications that accelerate enterprise AI implementation and adoption.

“Teaming with Deloitte further demonstrates Veritone’s domain expertise while validating our AI enterprise vision,” said Jon Gacek, general manager of Veritone’s aiWARE Enterprise business unit. “Veritone’s aiWARE platform allows Deloitte to take off-the-shelf applications that we've developed and utilize those to service the unique needs of its clients. It also gives Deloitte the ability to develop its own applications to customize solutions for virtually any use case, including onboarding new AI models that can be managed within the platform itself. With aiWARE, organizations can level up their pre-built and ready-to-deploy capabilities to deliver fully customized AI solutions, scalable to their needs.”

Veritone’s aiWARE can be easily deployed in a public or private cloud, on-premises, in a hybrid deployment environment, or a network-isolated environment where video, audio and text content lives, performing content ingestion, cognitive processing and output extraction and integration with other in-network systems. If faster time-to-value and lower initial cost is important, aiWARE can be deployed in the AWS or Azure commercial or government clouds.

For more information, visit veritone.com%2Faiware%2F.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come+together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today’s marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 415,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com%2Fabout to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

