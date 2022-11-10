ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and digital transformation solutions, has won a five-year, $430 million, recompete contract to support the Army Endpoint Security Solution (AESS). ECS will continue their work providing managed+service+operations and developing+enhanced+functionality for AESS 2.0, the next generation of the AESS+platform.

Overseen by United States Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER), AESS protects up to 800K endpoints across the Army unclassified and classified networks. As the AESS managed+services+provider+%28MSP%29, ECS provides the Army with traditional and advanced protections (such as data loss prevention, extended detection and response, and machine learning), threat prevention, web control, firewall, and adaptive threat protection. The ECS-designed, cloud-ready platform delivers automatic security, instantaneous visibility, and specialized protections for traditional endpoints as well as public and private clouds.

As part of the recompete contract, ECS will expand the system’s endpoint detection and response capabilities and create a unified asset management system providing increased visibility and management of all network devices managing the Comply to Connect (C2C) systems. AESS 2.0 will provide the Army unified visibility and reporting across the enterprise networks to better optimize compliance, threat detection, investigation, and response.

“Cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, and with AESS 2.0, ECS is collaborating with ARCYBER and the Army’s Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) to deliver a zero-trust solution to help the Army defend its unified networks against these emerging threats,” said Mark+Maglin, vice president of DoD Cybersecurity at ECS. “Our open architecture allows for continuous innovation and integration. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with ARCYBER and NETCOM.”

“For the past six years, ECS has provided ARCYBER with industry-leading managed IT and cybersecurity services,” said John+Heneghan, president of ECS. “AESS 2.0 will not only improve the security of Army networks, but also enhance the Army’s threat intelligence capabilities by enabling the solution to integrate with the Army’s big data platform, GABRIEL NIMBUS, as well as other Department of Defense (DoD) data platforms. We are honored to continue the critical AESS mission.”

