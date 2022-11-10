LAS VEGAS, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, an award-winning national restaurant franchise, has launched a new program with Mobivity Holdings Corp. ( MFON) , a contextual performance network provider that connects national restaurants, retailers, and their partners to the more than 200 million game players in the U.S. With this new program, Capriotti’s can now attract new customers and reward existing ones with privacy-safe, targeted offers through in-game exposure and rewards.



Mobivity’s Connected Rewards™ technology and partnerships with leading game publishers have universal appeal given that 73% of the population between ages 13 to 64 play games at least one hour a week. As consumers play, they can earn in-game rewards from brands they love.

Through Capriotti’s partnership with Mobivity, these same players will have the opportunity to unlock Capriotti’s discounts and offers by spending their earned tokens. Capriotti’s Rewards will be promoted both inside the game and through e-mails and social postings tied to the game.

For more information about Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, visit www.capriottis.com .

About Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house each day. Capriotti’s famous subs and fresh ingredients are available at more than 150 locations nationwide. Capriotti’s signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted “The Greatest Sandwich in America” by AOL.com. Capriotti’s plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked #47 on Fast Casual’s Top Movers & Shakers List for 2021. For more information, visit capriottis.com .

About Mobivity

Mobivity’s cloud-based Connected Rewards™ technology delivers billions of offers and promotions, building large, owned audiences for some of the world’s biggest brands. Through its partnerships with leading game publishers, digital operators, and ad networks, Mobivity connects a massive universe of consumers to its broad network of brands. As a result, digital consumers download and play more games, and earn real-world rewards that are redeemed in-store, driving acquisition, frequency, and retention for brands and game publishers. For more information about Mobivity, visit or call (877) 282-7660.



