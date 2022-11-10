LAS VEGAS, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. ( AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company is on track with its mining operations expansion initiative to realize substantially expanded production in 2023 and into the forthcoming years. Recent and planned acquisitions and additional processing facilities have laid the foundation to progress rapidly on a path of organic growth. Furthermore, as the Company continues to execute its business plans and increase revenues and net assets, management anticipates the market will acknowledge the share value in AABB. A major announcement supporting the Company’s path to growth is expected in the coming weeks.



“With the mining operations expansion program in full swing now, our management group and mining team believe tremendous increases in production revenues are achievable next year and beyond that will take the Company to new levels. We are proud of and excited with the progress our mining group has made this year that has set the stage for strong organic growth going forward." stated Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

In addition to the growth of its mining business segment, the Company is currently broadening its digital asset division with significant additions and enhancements to improve product functionality, efficiency and feasibility. These upgrade, expansion and development events are expected to be rolled-out and announced as they become available in the coming weeks.

Asia Broadband Inc. ( AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment with its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange and a proprietary cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB.com.

