Featuring subject matter experts in neuroscience, migraine and hypercholesterolemia

DALLAS, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxxinity, Inc. ( VAXX), a U.S. company pioneering the development of a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines, today announced that it will host its first in-person and virtual Analyst and R&D Day in New York on Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.



The R&D Day will provide an opportunity to learn more about Vaxxinity’s synthetic peptide vaccine platform and hear insights from neuroscience, migraine and hypercholesterolemia subject matter experts on the current and future treatment landscapes. The event will include presentations from the following guest speakers:

Brian Fiske, PhD, Co-Chief Scientific Officer, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research

Dr. Jeffrey L. Cummings, ScD, Vice Chair of Research, University of Nevada Las Vegas Department of Brain Health

Dr. Stephen Silberstein, Professor, Director, Jefferson Headache Center

Dr. Rob Scott, former Chief Medical Officer at AbbVie and VP Global Development, Therapeutic Area Head at Amgen

Vaxxinity’s directors and management will provide a business update and discuss development updates from the company’s robust pipeline of synthetic peptide vaccine candidates.

The event will be webcast live and virtual participants may register in advance at this link.

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity, Inc. is a purpose-driven biotechnology company committed to democratizing healthcare across the globe. The company is pioneering a new class of synthetic, peptide-based immunotherapeutic vaccines aimed at disrupting the existing treatment paradigm for chronic disease, increasingly dominated by monoclonal antibodies, which suffer from prohibitive costs and cumbersome administration. The company’s proprietary technology platform has enabled the innovation of novel pipeline candidates designed to bring the efficiency of vaccines to the treatment of chronic diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, migraine, and hypercholesterolemia. The technology is also implemented as part of a COVID-19 vaccine program. Vaxxinity has optimized its pipeline to achieve a potentially historic, global impact on human health.

