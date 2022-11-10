Beginning November 20, soccer fans can stream comprehensive coverage ofQatar 2022™through FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform.

All 64 Qatar 2022™ matches, as well as analysis and shoulder programming, will be available for FuboTV’s U.S. customers through content partners FOX Sports (English language coverage) and Telemundo (Spanish language coverage). Qatar 2022™ will conclude on December 18.

Additionally, the English language matches, including the final, will be available in 4K HDR on FuboTV through FOX Sports. Fubo became the first virtual MVPD (vMVPD) to stream in 4K during the Russia 2018 tournament. With an internally-built tech stack optimized for live sports viewership, Fubo has historically innovated ahead of its vMVPD competitors, which began introducing 4K streams just this year. For a full schedule of matches streaming in 4K go here.

Soccer fans can access all things Qatar 2022™ through carousels on FuboTV’s home page highlighting must-watch content and more.

“Soccer is where it all began for FuboTV,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, FuboTV. “We’re looking forward to bringing Fubo subscribers the world’s biggest soccer tournament enjoyed through a custom and personalized viewing experience.”

About FuboTV

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. FuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, France and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, FuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. In the U.S., the company's sports-first cable TV replacement product, FuboTV, aggregates more than 125 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2021). Subscribers can engage with the content they are watching on FuboTV through interactive product features like FanView, an in-video experience showcasing live game, team and player stats and scores in real time. Fubo was also the first virtual MVPD to enable simultaneous viewing on up to four screens (Multiview on Apple TV) as well the first to stream in 4K HDR.

Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power (2022), FuboTV has been called “a force in sports streaming” by Forbes, “the best streaming service for sports aficionados” by Tom’s Guide and was heralded by CNET for its “ease of use.” Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Ffubo.tv

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of FuboTV Inc. (“FuboTV”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our market opportunity, business strategy and plans, and the continued shift in consumer behavior. The words “could,” “will,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “approximate,” “expect,” “potential,” “believe” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that FuboTV makes due to a number of important factors, including but not limited to risks related to our pursuit and engagement in acquisitions; our actual operating results may differ significantly from our guidance; risks related to FuboTV’s access to capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations and support its planned growth; risks relating to diverting management’s attention from FuboTV’s ongoing business operations to address integration and fundraising efforts; the restrictions imposed by content providers on our distribution and marketing of our products and services; our reliance on third party platforms to operate certain aspects of our business; risks related to our technology, as well as cybersecurity and data privacy-related risks; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; our revenue is subject to seasonality; our operating results may fluctuate; our ability to attract and retain subscribers; we may not be able to license streaming content or other rights on acceptable terms; risks related to the prior operation and dissolution of our wagering business; risks related to the difficulty in measuring key metrics related to our business; risks related to the highly competitive nature of our industry; risks related to ongoing or future legal proceedings; and other risks, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Further risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements are discussed in our Quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 8, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022 to be filed with the SEC, and our other periodic filings with the SEC. We encourage you to read such risks in detail. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent FuboTV’s views as of the date of this press release. FuboTV anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing FuboTV’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005379/en/