BeiGene, (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global biotechnology company, today announced clinical and real-world data accepted at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, scheduled for December 10-14, 2022, in New Orleans. BeiGene is focused on developing innovative and affordable oncology medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide.

Key presentations

Phase 1 trial results demonstrating proof of concept for BGB-11417, a novel B-cell lymphoma 2 (Bcl-2) inhibitor in chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic leukemia;

Long-term efficacy and safety data from the MAGNOLIA trial of BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) marginal zone lymphoma; and

Updated results from a Phase 2 trial showing tolerability and efficacy of zanubrutinib in patients with B-cell malignancies who were intolerant to acalabrutinib.

“BeiGene has established a solid foundation in both the research and development of innovative medicines for hematologic malignancies,” said Mehrdad Mobasher, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer, Hematology at BeiGene. “At this year’s ASH meeting, we look forward to sharing a wealth of data from our broad, global development programs. We will showcase our deep expertise and drive to innovate -- from the Phase 1 data for our novel Bcl2 inhibitor, BGB-11417 and through numerous presentations demonstrating meaningful clinical efficacy and a consistent safety profile for BRUKINSA across several B-cell malignancies.”

Additional presentations highlight combinability and strength of pipeline

Preliminary safety and efficacy of zanubrutinib in combination with lenalidomide in patients with R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma;

Multiple posters for Phase 1 studies with BGB-11417 as monotherapy or in combination, showing promising efficacy in B-cell and myeloid malignancies, along with a manageable safety profile; and

Safety and efficacy of zanubrutinib in combination with zandelisib in patients with R/R follicular lymphoma or mantle cell lymphoma.

Investor event

BeiGene will host an ancillary event in New Orleans on December 11 at 8:00 pm CST for investors and analysts attending ASH. BeiGene senior management will review highlights of the presented data, and special guests will join them for a Q&A panel. The event will be webcast live and it can be accessed from the investors section of BeiGene’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.beigene.com, http%3A%2F%2Fhkexir.beigene.com or https%3A%2F%2Fsseir.beigene.com. An archived replay will be posted for 90 days following the event.

Hematologic Malignancy Title Presentation details Oral R/R Follicular Lymphoma R/R Mantle Cell Lymphoma Safety and Efficacy of the PI3Kδ Inhibitor Zandelisib in Combination with the BTK Inhibitor Zanubrutinib in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Follicular Lymphoma (FL) or Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) #78 Date: 12/10/2022 Time: 10:45 AM R/R Marginal Zone Lymphoma Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of Zanubrutinib in Patients With Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL): Final Analysis of the MAGNOLIA (BGB-3111-214) Trial #234 Date: 12/10/2022 Time: 3:15 PM Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Small Lymphocytic Leukemia A Phase 1 Study With The Novel B-Cell Lymphoma 2 (Bcl-2) Inhibitor BGB-11417 As Monotherapy or in Combination With Zanubrutinib (ZANU) in Patients (Pts) With CLL/SLL: Preliminary Data #962 Date: 12/12/2022 Time: 4:45 PM Poster B-Cell Malignancies Efficacy and Safety of Zanubrutinib in Japanese Patients With Mature B-Cell Malignancies #1590 Date: 12/10/2022 Time: 5:30 - 7:30 PM B-Cell Malignancies Zanubrutinib in Acalabrutinib-Intolerant Patients (Pts) with B-Cell Malignancies #1587 Date: 12/10/2022 Time: 5:30 - 7:30 PM R/R Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Preliminary Safety and Efficacy of Zanubrutinib in Combination With Lenalidomide in Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma #1627 Date: 12/10/2022 Time: 5:30 - 7:30 PM R/R B-Cell Malignancies Biomarker Analysis of Zanubrutinib and Tislelizumab Combination Therapy in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Malignancies #1529 Date: 12/10/2022 Time: 5:30 - 7:30 PM Acute Myeloid Leukemia Preliminary Safety and Efficacy of BGB-11417, a Novel BCL2 Inhibitor, in Combination With Azacitidine in Patients With Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) #1443 Date: 12/10/2022 Time: 5:30 - 7:30 PM Mature B-cell Malignancies A Phase 1 Study Evaluating the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Preliminary Antitumor Activity of BCL2 Inhibitor BGB-11417 in Adult Patients With Mature B-cell Malignancies: Preliminary Data #2989 Date: 12/11/2022 Time: 6:00 - 8:00 PM Multiple Myeloma Preliminary Safety and Efficacy of a BCL-2 Inhibitor, BGB-11417, in Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Harboring t(11,14): A Non-randomized, Open-label, Phase 1b/2 Study #3235 Date: 12/11/2022 Time: 6:00 - 8:00 PM Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Malignancies Genomic Characterization of Patients in Phase 2 Study of Zanubrutinib in BTK Inhibitor-Intolerant Patients With Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Malignancies #4176 Date: 12/12/2022 Time: 6:00 - 8:00 PM Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Waldenström Macroglobulinemia A Phase 1 Study With the Novel B-Cell Lymphoma 2 (Bcl-2) Inhibitor BGB-11417 As Monotherapy or in Combination with Zanubrutinib (ZANU) in Patients (Pts) With Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) or Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM): Preliminary Data #4201 Date: 12/12/2022 Time: 6:00 - 8:00 PM R/R Mantle Cell Lymphoma Long-Term Outcomes of Second-Line vs Later-Line Zanubrutinib Treatment in Patients With Relapsed/Refractory MCL: An Updated Pooled Analysis #2894 Date: 12/11/2022

Time: 6:00 - 8:00 PM Online Only RWE Real-World Evidence (RWE) Studies Supported By Hematologic Oncology FDA Approval: What Do They Look Like RWE Development of Hypertension and Atrial Fibrillation Following Diagnosis of B-Cell Malignancies – A Retrospective Analysis of US MarketScan Insurance Claims Database

About BRUKINSA

BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) is a small-molecule inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) discovered by BeiGene scientists that is currently being evaluated globally in a broad clinical program as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies to treat various B-cell malignancies. BRUKINSA was specifically designed to deliver targeted and sustained inhibition of the BTK protein by optimizing bioavailability, half-life, and selectivity. With differentiated pharmacokinetics compared to other approved BTK inhibitors, BRUKINSA has been demonstrated to inhibit the proliferation of malignant B cells within a number of disease-relevant tissues.

BRUKINSA is supported by a broad clinical program which includes more than 4,500 subjects in 35 trials across 28 markets. To date, BRUKINSA has received approvals covering more than 55 countries and regions, including the United States, China, the EU, Switzerland, Great Britain, Canada, Australia, and additional international markets.

About BGB-11417

BGB-11417 is a highly potent and selective Bcl-2 inhibitor designed to produce deeper and more sustained target inhibition.

Compared with venetoclax, BGB-11417 exhibited greater potency (>10-fold) and higher target selectivity and showed signs of overcoming treatment resistance in pre-clinical studies and tumor models i

BRUKINSA IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION AND U.S. INDICATIONS

Warnings and Precautions

Hemorrhage

Fatal and serious hemorrhagic events have occurred in patients with hematological malignancies treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy. Grade 3 or higher hemorrhage events including intracranial and gastrointestinal hemorrhage, hematuria and hemothorax have been reported in 3.4% of patients treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy. Hemorrhage events of any grade occurred in 35% of patients treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy.

Bleeding events have occurred in patients with and without concomitant antiplatelet or anticoagulation therapy. Co-administration of BRUKINSA with antiplatelet or anticoagulant medications may further increase the risk of hemorrhage.

Monitor for signs and symptoms of bleeding. Discontinue BRUKINSA if intracranial hemorrhage of any grade occurs. Consider the benefit-risk of withholding BRUKINSA for 3-7 days pre- and post-surgery depending upon the type of surgery and the risk of bleeding.

Infections

Fatal and serious infections (including bacterial, viral, or fungal) and opportunistic infections have occurred in patients with hematological malignancies treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy. Grade 3 or higher infections occurred in 27% of patients, most commonly pneumonia. Infections due to hepatitis B virus (HBV) reactivation have occurred.

Consider prophylaxis for herpes simplex virus, pneumocystis jiroveci pneumonia and other infections according to standard of care in patients who are at increased risk for infections. Monitor and evaluate patients for fever or other signs and symptoms of infection and treat appropriately.

Cytopenias

Grade 3 or 4 cytopenias, including neutropenia (26%), thrombocytopenia (11%) and anemia (8%) based on laboratory measurements, were reported in patients treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy. Grade 4 neutropenia occurred in 13% of patients, and Grade 4 thrombocytopenia occurred in 3.6% of patients.

Monitor complete blood counts regularly during treatment and interrupt treatment, reduce the dose, or discontinue treatment as warranted. Treat using growth factor or transfusions, as needed.

Second Primary Malignancies

Second primary malignancies, including non-skin carcinoma, have occurred in 14% of patients treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy. The most frequent second primary malignancy was non-melanoma skin cancer, reported in 8% of patients. Other second primary malignancies included malignant solid tumors (4.0%), melanoma (1.7%) and hematologic malignancies (1.2%). Advise patients to use sun protection and monitor patients for the development of second primary malignancies.

Cardiac Arrhythmias

Atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter were reported in 3.2% of patients treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy. Patients with cardiac risk factors, hypertension, and acute infections may be at increased risk. Grade 3 or higher events were reported in 1.1% of patients treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy. Monitor signs and symptoms for atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter and manage as appropriate.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on findings in animals, BRUKINSA can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Administration of zanubrutinib to pregnant rats during the period of organogenesis caused embryo-fetal toxicity including malformations at exposures that were 5 times higher than those reported in patients at the recommended dose of 160 mg twice daily. Advise women to avoid becoming pregnant while taking BRUKINSA and for 1 week after the last dose. Advise men to avoid fathering a child during treatment and for 1 week after the last dose.

If this drug is used during pregnancy, or if the patient becomes pregnant while taking this drug, the patient should be apprised of the potential hazard to a fetus.

Adverse reactions

The most common adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, in ≥ 30% of patients who received BRUKINSA (N = 847) included decreased neutrophil count (54%), upper respiratory tract infection (47%), decreased platelet count (41%), hemorrhage (35%), decreased lymphocyte count (31%), rash (31%) and musculoskeletal pain (30%).

Drug Interactions

CYP3A Inhibitors: When BRUKINSA is co-administered with a strong CYP3A inhibitor, reduce BRUKINSA dose to 80 mg once daily. For coadministration with a moderate CYP3A inhibitor, reduce BRUKINSA dose to 80 mg twice daily.

CYP3A Inducers: Avoid coadministration with moderate or strong CYP3A inducers.

Specific Populations

Hepatic Impairment: The recommended dose of BRUKINSA for patients with severe hepatic impairment is 80 mg orally twice daily.

INDICATIONS

BRUKINSA is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

BRUKINSA is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM).

BRUKINSA is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least one anti-CD20-based regimen.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

Please see full U.S. Prescribing Information at %3Cb%3Ewww.beigene.com%2FPDF%2FBRUKINSAUSPI.pdf%3C%2Fb%3E and Patient Information at %3Cb%3Ewww.beigene.com%2FPDF%2FBRUKINSAUSPPI.pdf%3C%2Fb%3E

BeiGene Oncology

BeiGene is committed to advancing best- and first-in-class clinical candidates internally or with like-minded partners to develop impactful and affordable medicines for patients across the globe. We have a growing R&D and medical affairs team of approximately 3,300 colleagues dedicated to advancing more than 100 clinical trials that have involved more than 16,000 subjects. Our expansive portfolio is directed predominantly by our internal colleagues supporting clinical trials in more than 45 countries and regions. Hematology-oncology, and solid tumor targeted therapies, and immuno-oncology are key focus areas for the Company, with both monotherapies and combination therapies prioritized in our research and development. BeiGene currently has three licensed medicines discovered and developed in our own labs: BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA® in the U.S., China, the European Union, Switzerland, Great Britain, Canada, Australia, and additional international markets; and the non-FC-gamma receptor binding anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab as well as the poly adenosine diphosphate-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor pamiparib in China.

BeiGene also partners with innovative companies who share our goal of developing therapies to address global health needs. We commercialize a range of oncology medicines in China licensed from Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, EUSA Pharma, and Bio-Thera. We also plan to address greater areas of unmet need globally through our other collaborations including Mirati Therapeutics, Seagen, and Zymeworks.

In January 2021 BeiGene and Novartis announced a collaboration granting Novartis rights to co-develop, manufacture, and commercialize BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab in North America, Europe, and Japan. Building upon this productive collaboration, BeiGene and Novartis announced an option, collaboration, and license agreement in December 2021 for BeiGene’s TIGIT inhibitor ociperlimab that is in Phase 3 development. Novartis and BeiGene also entered into a strategic commercial agreement through which BeiGene will promote five approved Novartis oncology products across designated regions of China.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global biotechnology company that is developing and commercializing innovative and affordable oncology medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for far more patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of more than 9,000 colleagues spans five continents, with administrative offices in Beijing, China; Cambridge, U.S.; and Basel, Switzerland. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on Twitter at %40BeiGeneGlobal.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential for BRUKINSA or BGB-11417, alone or in combination, to provide clinical benefit to patients with B-cell or myeloid malignancies, the future development, regulatory filing and approval, commercialization, and market access of BRUKINSA or BGB-11417, and BeiGene’s plans, commitments, aspirations, and goals under the headings “BeiGene Oncology” and “About BeiGene.” Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeiGene's ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing, and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeiGene's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeiGene's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeiGene's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing, and other services; BeiGene’s limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products and its ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its drug candidates and achieve and maintain profitability; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on BeiGene’s clinical development, regulatory, commercial, manufacturing, and other operations, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in BeiGene’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeiGene's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeiGene undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

