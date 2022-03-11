DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 373 stocks valued at a total of $2.15Bil. The top holdings were BSV(5.00%), VTEB(3.87%), and AAPL(3.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC bought 1,259,366 shares of ARCA:DFAI for a total holding of 1,520,432. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.08.

On 11/03/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $22.44 per share and a market cap of $2.24Bil. The stock has returned -22.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.35.

During the quarter, DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC bought 317,330 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 1,436,927. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.21.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.11 per share and a market cap of $37.21Bil. The stock has returned -7.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC bought 456,076 shares of NAS:VXUS for a total holding of 1,201,171. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.92.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $46.85 per share and a market cap of $44.37Bil. The stock has returned -25.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.42.

DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTEB by 335,444 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.58 per share and a market cap of $20.84Bil. The stock has returned -11.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC bought 180,714 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 628,054. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.506 per share and a market cap of $38.19Bil. The stock has returned -8.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

