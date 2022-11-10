Q2 Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:QTWO, Financial), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, has announced Ontario-based digital home lender Prompt+Financial+Solutions (“Prompt Financial”) has partnered with Q2 and CloudKaptan to unify and automate the entire loan process lifecycle on a single platform, from the application to funding decisioning, servicing and repayment.

With Q2+Lending, Prompt Financial reduced its administrative burden and credit risk while streamlining the entire user experience with a modern, simple workflow. With its fast, new scalability and flexible technology stack, Prompt Financial can deliver funding within 2-3 business days. By harnessing the innovation and flexibility of Q2 Lending, Prompt Financial attracted more than 6,000 mortgage brokers. The convenient and accessible user interface empowers quick decisioning, while also reducing the administrative burden. And brokers can conduct business virtually, at the time of their choice, using the device of their choice. As a result, its mortgage lending business has grown by 20 times in loan volume and 10 times in loan size.

“This has been a true digital transformation of our business from the inside out,” said Prompt Financial’s Reporting Analyst Daniel Goldsmith. “When CloudKaptan brought in Q2 Lending, we experienced a smooth and fast evolution. Starting with the successful launch within just 12-14 weeks, our data management was completely transformed from a clunky, slow system to a highly efficient and unified workflow that is easily customized to meet the needs of all users.”

Prompt Financial is continuing its trajectory with the launch of a new mobile app for mortgage brokers and the addition of 35-50 new loan products, all supported by Q2 Lending and CloudKaptan. “One of the biggest improvements is workflow,” said Goldsmith. “The fact that our entire team can check statuses from an underwriter, administrator, customer service representative or anyone else, and that everyone can see exactly where things are in the process has changed our business.”

“We are excited to partner with forward-thinking, innovative companies such as Prompt Financial to transform the borrower experience,” said Dallas Wells, senior vice president of Product Management, Q2. “Prompt Financial has achieved exemplary results with Q2 Lending, improving operational efficiencies while dramatically increasing loan volume. We are proud to support Prompt Financial’s vision and continued success.”

“Automation and digital transformation of lending businesses is at the core of what we do at CloudKaptan,” said CloudKaptan Managing Director, Manoj Agarwal. “We are glad to partner with Q2 on this journey to help Prompt Financial improve its customer experience with a state-of-the-art lending solution.”

To learn more about Q2, CloudKaptan and Prompt Financial:

Case Study: Prompt+Financial+Sees+20x+Loan+Growth+with+Q2+Lending+and+CloudKaptan

Blog: Q2+and+CloudKaptan+Help+Prompt+Financial+Solutions+Transform+and+Grow+its+Mortgage+Lending+Business+20-Fold

About Q2:

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

To learn more about Q2 Lending, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.q2.com%2Fproduct%2Fcloud-lending.

About CloudKaptan:

CloudKaptan is an IT services company focused on helping customers transform their business by leveraging Salesforce platform and Q2 product suite. It is the first and the largest partner of Q2 Lending with 50+ implementations across the globe with experience across the product suite. CloudKaptan is a next-generation IT company with specialization in Lending Domain, Data Warehousing, BI Capabilities, and Salesforce providing innovative services to customers globally. In addition, they also provide development services on the latest front-end technologies to build Portals that help clients in this digital age. It has been in operations for over 8+ years now with over 180 associates located in Kolkata, India. To learn more visit cloudkaptan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005315/en/