dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its successful pilot programme with Alectra Utilities Corporation (“Alectra”) has resulted in the purchase of an additional seventy-three (73) dynaCERT flagship HydraGENTM Technology Units. Alectra has now purchased a total of eighty-eight (88) HydraGEN™ Technology Units designed to reduce carbon emissions, reduce maintenance and reduce fuel costs on its fleet vehicles. See Press Release dated September 30, 2022.

Jim Payne, President and CEO of dynaCERT, stated, “As global diesel prices soar, dynaCERT is very pleased to serve the private and public sector in Canada and internationally, including utilities, communities and governments as well as private sector users of internal combustion engines. Our products are designed for future Carbon Credits while users achieve sustainability and reduce global Greenhouse Gas Emissions.”

dynaCERT has received the Smart Sustainable Company Rating Seal after a rigorous analysis of Triple-A Analytics GmbH of Austria. This honourable distinction of dynaCERT and its HydraGEN™ Technology as it applies to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and United Nations Global Compact Principles, has been evaluated as “high”, the highest global ranking in its category.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica™ Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: www.%3Ci%3EdynaCERT%3C%2Fi%3E.com.

