Chuck Royce recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Charles M. Royce is known as one of the pioneers of small-cap investing. He has been the portfolio manager for Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund since 1972. Royce holds a bachelor's degree from Brown University and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 931 stocks valued at a total of $8.84Bil. The top holdings were ACA(1.12%), KW(1.03%), and IOSP(1.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:VIVO by 1,508,085 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.38.

On 11/03/2022, Meridian Bioscience Inc traded for a price of $32.02 per share and a market cap of $1.41Bil. The stock has returned 69.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meridian Bioscience Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-book ratio of 3.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.82 and a price-sales ratio of 4.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:SPB by 427,431 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.47.

On 11/03/2022, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc traded for a price of $44.17 per share and a market cap of $1.81Bil. The stock has returned -52.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-book ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:HUN by 787,177 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.11.

On 11/03/2022, Huntsman Corp traded for a price of $26.105 per share and a market cap of $5.29Bil. The stock has returned -19.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Huntsman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-book ratio of 1.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.45 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) bought 282,095 shares of NYSE:CRI for a total holding of 445,045. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.58.

On 11/03/2022, Carter's Inc traded for a price of $64.29 per share and a market cap of $2.47Bil. The stock has returned -34.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carter's Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-book ratio of 3.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.94 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:EAF by 2,758,394 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.36.

On 11/03/2022, GrafTech International Ltd traded for a price of $4.88 per share and a market cap of $1.25Bil. The stock has returned -56.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GrafTech International Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 2.57, a price-book ratio of 6.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.