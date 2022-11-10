Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today unveiled Desktop Labs, a growing network of full-service dental laboratories that will connect directly to dental practices through integrated digital technology.

iTero Element™ Flex intraoral scanners, produced by Align Technology, will serve as the gateway for a connected suite of digital dentistry solutions from Desktop Labs, one of the nation’s largest and most experienced dental lab networks, serving more than 12,000 general practices.

Desktop Labs uses cutting edge traditional and additive manufacturing technologies including premium Desktop Health 3D printers and materials, such as Einstein™ 3D printers and Flexcera™, a family of FDA 510(k)-cleared Class 2 materials for the fabrication of permanent dental restorations. Both Desktop Labs and Desktop Health are subsidiaries of Desktop Metal.

This new dynamic workflow solution will allow dentists to scan patients with an iTero scanner and use the digital data to directly order restoration services or print-ready digital files from Desktop Labs that can be 3D printed chairside in their office. Dentists can order a full range of simple to complex restorations, removables and appliances. That includes bite guards, crowns, veneers, dentures and more.

“At Desktop Labs, our goal is to create all-new connectivity between dental practices and premium, high-quality dental labs that drives efficiency, faster turnaround times, and a more predictable patient experience,” said Lou Azzara, President of Desktop Labs. “We welcome both dentists and labs to join our cutting-edge digital dentistry community. The best part of our network is that we aim to connect dentists with labs they already know and trust in a workflow that simplifies the way we all work together.”

Dental practices and dental laboratories interested in participating in the digital lab network are invited to visit www.desktoplabs.com to learn more.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with an expansive portfolio of 3D printing solutions, from rapid prototyping to mass production. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make additive manufacturing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum and named to MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies. For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.

