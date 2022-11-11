DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / In the first quarter of financial year 2022/2023 (1 July 2022 - 30 September 2022), Borussia Dortmund recorded consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 43.1 million, a year-on-year improvement of EUR 5.4 million. This increase was attributable to the EUR 10.2 million increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 104.3 million, which in turn was due primarily to the lifting of restrictions on match operations and higher advertising income.

In the first quarter of the financial year, the consolidated net profit amounted to EUR 37.8 million (previous year: EUR 32.1 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 43.1 million (previous year: EUR 37.7 million); consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 72.7 million (previous year: EUR 68.1 million).

Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 104.3 million (previous year: EUR 94.1 million), of which EUR 9.5 million (previous year: EUR 3.3 million) in income from match operations, EUR 45.7 million (previous year: EUR 46.4 million) in income from TV marketing, EUR 33.4 million (previous year: EUR 28.4 million) in advertising income, EUR 8.1 million (previous year: EUR 10.6 million) in merchandising income, and EUR 7.6 million (previous year: EUR 5.4 million) in conference, catering and miscellaneous income.

Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 61.4 million (previous year: EUR 59.5 million).

The Group's personnel expenses increased by EUR 3.4 million from EUR 54.4 million to EUR 57.8 million in the first quarter of the financial year. Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs within the Group declined by EUR 1.6 million from EUR 26.6 million to EUR 25.0 million. The Group's other operating expenses were up EUR 2.3 million year on year from EUR 27.7 million to EUR 30.0 million.

The consolidated financial result decreased by EUR 0.9 million from EUR -3.8 million in the previous year to EUR -4.7 million in the first quarter of financial year 2022/2023.

Taxes on income amounted to EUR -5.3 million (previous year: EUR -5.6 million).

The above information relates to key figures from the quarterly consolidated financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

