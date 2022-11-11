PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTI Energy is currently drilling at its ISR Uranium Projects in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin and Bruce Lane, Executive Director, will present on progress to date live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 8th, 2022, US Eastern Time.



DATE: November 8th, 2022

TIME: 10:00 AM, US Eastern Time

LINK: https://bit.ly/3C7y59u

Available for 1x1 meetings: November 9-11th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights¹

Drill rigs are operating at GTI’s Great Divide Basin ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming.

Part way through a planned ~100,000ft (~30,000m) drill program.

A new and strongly mineralised trend encountered within state lease Section 29.

Best hole to date with a sum 71.5 feet of average 0.034% (range 0.021%-0.142%) eU 3 O 8 with a total hole GT of 2.55, mineralized depths between 270 – 494 feet.

O with a total hole GT of 2.55, mineralized depths between 270 – 494 feet. 4,593 ft of new roll front trends found to date for a total of 22,233 ft (4.21 miles).

On track for maiden resource definition in Q1 2023

About GTI Energy Ltd



CLEAN FUEL FOR A CLEAN ENERGY FUTURE

Focussed on exploring for, defining and developing economic ISR uranium resources – GTI Energy is part of Wyoming’s In-Situ Recovery (ISR) uranium mining renaissance.

GTI aims to respond to the coming surge in demand for US produced uranium as a core component of America’s drive for homegrown, sustainable clean energy solutions. GTI is targeting definition of a resource that can be mined using ISR, the lowest-cost and cleanest method of uranium mining.

This ASX release was authorised by the Directors of GTI Energy Ltd. Bruce Lane, (Director), GTI Energy Ltd

GTI ENERGY LTD – PROJECT PORTFOLIO

Great Divide Basin/Green Mountain ISR Uranium, Wyoming, USA

GTI Energy holds 100% of ~35,000 acres (~14,000 hectares) over several groups of strategically located and underexplored mineral lode claims (Claims) & 2 state leases (Leases), prospective for sandstone hosted uranium that is amenable to low cost, low environmental impact ISR mining. The properties are located in the Great Divide Basin (GDB) and at Green Mountain², Wyoming, USA. The properties are located in proximity to UR-Energy’s (URE) operating Lost Creek ISR Facility & Rio Tinto’s (RIO) Sweetwater Mill & the GDB roll front REDOX boundary. The Green Mountain Project contains a number of uranium mineralised roll fronts hosted in the Battle Springs formation near several major uranium deposits.

Henry Mountains Uranium/Vanadium, Utah, USA

The Company has ~1,800 hectares of land holdings in the Henry Mountains region of Utah, within Garfield & Wayne Counties. Exploration has focused on approximately 5kms of mineralised trend that extends between the Rat Nest & Jeffrey claim groups & includes the Section 36 state lease block. Uranium & vanadium mineralisation in this location is generally shallow at 20-30m average depth. The region forms part of the Colorado Plateau. Sandstone hosted ores have been mined here since 1904 and the mining region has produced over 17.5Mt @ 2,400ppm U 3 O 8 (92Mlbs U 3 O 8 ) & 12,500ppm V 2 O 5 (482Mlbs V 2 O 5 )³.

¹ Refer ASX Release 19 October 2022

² https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220406/pdf/457rgrxcdh0v8p.pdf

³ Geology and recognition criteria uranium deposits of the salt wash types, Colorado Plateau Province, Union Carbine Corp, 1981, page 33

