TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSX: LAM; OTCQX:LMRXF; ASX:LAM), is a uranium mining development company with two large, high-quality assets located in the U.S. and Australia, as well as a pipeline of other uranium assets. Its current focus is on its uranium ISR project located in New Mexico and is waiting for results from active exploration in Australia.



Ann Baines, Director Investor Relations, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 8th, 2022.

DATE: November 8th, 2022

TIME: 11:30 a.m.

LINK: https://bit.ly/3C7y59u



Available for 1x1 meetings: November 9

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Laramide Resources Ltd.

Laramide is one of a very few uranium development-companies in position to take advantage of the momentum behind the current nuclear power resurgence. Laramide has five assets, split between the U.S. and Australia, both geo-politically friendly jurisdictions. The two cornerstone assets are of similar resource size with 50 million plus pounds and are in the lowest quartile of the production cost curve.

