REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company developing and marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based systems for diagnosis and treatment of vascular disease, today announced the issuance of seven new U.S. and international patents in the second and third quarters of 2022 and provided an update on the expansion of its intellectual property portfolio.

The seven new patents expand intellectual property protection for Avinger's proprietary image-guided atherectomy systems. In the second and third quarters of 2022, Avinger has been granted four (4) issued U.S. patents, two (2) issued European patents and one (1) issued Japanese patent, including:

U.S. patent 11,399,863, Atherectomy Catheter with Serrated Cutter

U.S. patent 11,344,327, Catheter Device with Detachable Distal End

U.S. patent 11,406,412, Atherectomy Catheters with Imaging

U.S. patent 11,382,653, Atherectomy Catheter.

Avinger has increased its patent portfolio significantly in 2022, with 8 new patents issued or allowed in the U.S. and 8 new patents issued or allowed in international markets. With the addition of these patents and new filings made during the year, Avinger's intellectual property portfolio now includes 197 patents and pending applications, including 54 issued and allowed patents in the U.S. and 82 issued and allowed patents outside the U.S. The portfolio has broad applicability in the areas of atherectomy, CTO-crossing and intravascular imaging for both peripheral and coronary applications.

"Avinger is the first and only company to combine real-time intravascular imaging with therapeutic catheters in a fully integrated system," commented Jeff Soinski, Avinger's President and CEO. "Providing robust intellectual property protection for our proprietary devices and technologies is an important tenet of our business strategy, especially in the highly competitive atherectomy market. The issuance of these new patents is a testimony to the creativity and dedication of our research and development team, as we continue to bring new innovation to our platform and advance our mission of radically changing the way vascular disease is treated."

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first and only image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox series of imaging consoles, the Ocelot and Tigereye™ family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

Follow Avinger on Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's future performance. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include our dependency on a limited number of products; the resource requirements related to our products; the timing and outcome of clinical trial results; as well as the other risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2022 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed on May 10, 2022 and August 11, 2022. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Avinger disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

[email protected]

Public Relations Contact:

Phil Preuss

Chief Marketing Officer

Avinger, Inc.

(650) 241-7942

[email protected]

SOURCE: Avinger, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/723902/Avinger-Announces-Issuance-of-Seven-New-Patents-Expanding-Coverage-for-Its-Proprietary-Image-Guided-Atherectomy-Devices



