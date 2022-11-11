ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / RedChip Companies will air a new interview with WHEN Group (OTC:WHEN), a telecom and cybersecurity company with proprietary technologies developed to protect individuals and enterprises from cybersecurity threats, on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, November 5, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Interview highlights:

In the exclusive RedChip Money Report interview, the Head of the WHEN Group's European Division Tom Tromer discusses the Company's unique cybersecurity solutions for businesses and individuals, the recent acquisition of CrossMobile, the key players on WHEN Group's leadership team, including former directors of Israel's Mossad and Germany's BND, and much more.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://www.whengroupinfo.com/interview_access

About WHEN Group

World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a WHEN Group) is a holding company comprised of CrossMobile, a GSM Mobile telecom operator, SG 77, Inc./RNA Ltd, which develops and significantly improves existing cybersecurity solutions in the B2C and B2B marketplace. WHEN Group develops new systems by applying pattern recognition technology based on IOT / mobile / servers and computer activity, analyzing human and device behavior, relationships, and BPM (Business Process Management) to automatically identify and prevent potential danger to individuals and companies. The B2C Cybersecurity division targets families concerned with external cyber threats and exposures in addition to monitoring a child's behavioral patterns that may alert parents to potential tragedies caused by cyberbullying, pedophiles, other predators, and depression. The B2B Cybersecurity system software development and implementation company is focused on innovative solutions for the constantly evolving cyber challenges of businesses, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and governmental entities. By deploying a highly experienced development team, RNA Ltd. anticipates both internal and external cyber threats, by identifying behavioral patterns that flag potential cyber compromises. Additional information is available at: https://www.whengroup.com/

