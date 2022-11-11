NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. ( CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, today announced it will provide a business update and release its third quarter 2022 financial results before U.S. markets open on Monday, November 14, 2022. Cipher will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Cipher’s website at https://investors.ciphermining.com . To access this conference call by telephone, dial (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 and use the conference ID 4350879.

About Cipher

Cipher is an emerging technology company focused on the development and operation of bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. Cipher is dedicated to expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network’s critical infrastructure. Together with its diversely talented team and strategic partnerships, Cipher aims to be a market leader in bitcoin mining growth and innovation. To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.ciphermining.com/ .

