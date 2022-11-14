Dr. Hausman has been continually requested for interviews.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / (OTC PINK:LUDG) Ludwig Enterprises with Precision Genomics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ludwig Enterprises, is pleased to announce our recent attendance at the LD Micro Conference was a success. LD Micro Conference is the premier event where investment banks, family offices, and the world's micro-cap companies meet for a week. The conference was attended for Precision Genomics by Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD. Dr. Hausman was immediately recognized at the conference due to his extensive research and entrepreneurial experience, including taking two medical bio or technology companies to NASDAQ and the New York Stock exchange. Although the company showed up at the last minute, it was able to get one-on-one meetings with all the major investment Banks in attendance, which showed significant interest in what Dr. Hausman is now up to. It was a big success.

Precision Genomics is a leading provider of genomic testing and analysis services. We attended the LD Micro Conference to meet with potential investors and partners. The conference was a big success thanks to our attendance and participation.

Dr. Hausman's experience taking two medical bio or technology companies to NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange made him an immediate authority at the conference. His work with Precision Genomics has caught the eye of significant investment banks interested in meeting with him one-on-one to discuss our work. We are confident that these meetings will lead to many future opportunities for Precision Genomics.

Precision Genomics and Ludwig Status Update

Precision Genomics, a Ludwig subsidiary, is an innovative company whose mission is to help people live longer, healthier lives. The company is working diligently to prepare and file an S-1 with the SEC, with the ultimate goal of achieving a listing on NASDAQ. A patent has been filed while the company's research program continues in the hope of delivering potentially life-saving information straight into customers' hands.

Dr. Hausman - Multiple Interviews with Ground Breaking Medical News

Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD was requested before the event and during the LD Micro conference to do interviews after the company's groundbreaking news announcement about Precision Genomics research into possible diagnosis of Long Covid including potential treatment. Dr. Hausman was featured, during the event, on an LD Micro Spotlight recording. An earlier interview before the event can be seen here, with Rich TV Live: Rich Live TV Interview

About Precision Genomics, a Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. Subsidiary: Advancements in medical technology have awarded us with cutting-edge genetic tools, unheard-of even a generation ago. These genetic tools have the potential to not only detect diseases early but also to customize treatments that may improve patient outcomes and, in some cases, even extend life. Ludwig is at the forefront of this new era of medicine with their proprietary mRNA genetic methodology that has the potential to detect genetic biomarkers for inflammatory-driven diseases, including but not limited to heart disease, preeclampsia, and cancer. This early detection may allow doctors to take steps to diagnose and manage disease before it progresses and causes serious health problems. Ludwig's innovative testing approach is not only practical but also has the potential to save the healthcare industry billions of dollars in costs. With a virtually untapped market and a billion-dollar healthcare industry, Ludwig is poised to significantly impact how we think about disease and live longer healthier lives. More Info: http://www.ludwigent.com

