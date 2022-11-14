NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. ( INBS) (the "Company”), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their primary health practitioners at point of care, today announced that UK insulated glass manufacturer Glass Systems is adopting the latest fingerprint-based drug testing system to promote health and safety across the business. Random drug testing based on the Intelligent Fingerprinting solution is being rolled-out across its UK operations - currently six factories and 1,000 employees. The collection of simple fingerprint sweat samples from fingers is rapid, with the new in-house system enabling Glass Systems to obtain results for every test – displayed on a portable reader - in only ten minutes.



Adopting fingerprint drug testing allows the Glass Systems Health & Safety team to conduct random or for cause drug testing of employees on demand. Testing will be conducted regularly in a bid to protect individuals and their colleagues from the risk of potential accidents at work caused by employees impaired by drug use. Glass Systems has a proactive health and safety initiative in place to safeguard workers operating manufacturing machinery and vehicles such as forklifts. The fingerprint drug test will all be managed in-house by the existing Glass Systems team, enabling testing to take place as and when required, or rapidly should they need to respond to incidents of employees potentially not being fit to work.

Morgan Evans, Health Safety and Environmental Manager of Glass Systems explained: “As part of our major business modernization program we’re investing in the latest machinery and processes to ensure we remain competitive and future-proof for the next decade. We have overhauled our Health & Safety policies and processes and wanted to conduct random and for cause drug testing to ensure that our employees are fit to work – both for their own and their colleagues’ safety. We discovered fingerprint drug testing – a modern and highly advanced drug test we can use in-house with results in just ten minutes.

“For the first time we are now able to conduct drug tests whenever and wherever we choose, meaning that we can quickly remove anyone who’s not fit to work safely from possible danger. And, while this is rare, we see the adoption of fingerprint drug testing as a highly visible deterrent – it’s simple, easy-to-use, looks great, and ideally in the future I would like to have a reader device at each of our multiple locations in South Wales, Peterborough, Bromley, and Cumbernauld in Scotland,” continued Morgan.

Terry Elvin, Head of Sales for Intelligent Fingerprinting, added: “Our portable system enables firms to screen for very recent use of drugs. That means that manufacturers like Glass Systems are only assessing if an employee is fit to work at a specific point in time, not intruding into a person’s lifestyle or what they do in their private time. This makes fingerprint-based drug testing a great choice for responsible businesses with employee liability and protection obligations. We provide a highly visual, cost-effective, and modern way for businesses to promote health and safety at work, and it’s a key reason why we’re now seeing the increased adoption of fingerprint drug testing in key sectors such as manufacturing.”

Fingerprint-based drug testing – how it works: Intelligent Fingerprinting’s drug testing system features a small, tamper-evident drug screening cartridge onto which ten fingerprint sweat samples are collected, in a process which takes less than a minute. The Intelligent Fingerprinting portable analysis unit then reads the cartridge and provides a positive or negative result on-screen for all drugs in the test in ten minutes.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a life sciences company developing and delivering intelligent, non-invasive, real-time testing solutions to customers globally. With its world-first Biosensor Platform, Intelligent Bio Solutions is developing and launching diagnostic tests urgently needed to help people living with chronic disease. In addition, through its recent acquisition of Intelligent Fingerprinting, the company is the world leader in the advancement of portable drugs of abuse testing through the analysis of fingerprint sweat. The system is a platform technology with potential applications in many areas of diagnostics, and its advantages include being non-invasive, hygienic, fast, and cost-effective. The top selling product screens for recent use of the most commonly taken drugs in workplace settings; opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana. Sample collection takes just seconds, with results in ten minutes. Customers include employers in safety-critical industries such as construction, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, as well as UK coroners. A laboratory confirmation service is also available.

About Glass Systems

The Glass Systems Group is the largest independent glass manufacturer in the UK with plants in Wales, Scotland, and England. The company manufactures and distributes Insulating Glass Units (IGUs), otherwise known as sealed units, to customers throughout the UK. It supplies the trade, domestic, commercial, and new build sectors of the building and construction industry, with a range of glazing options. We are the UK subsidiary of Press Glass SA.

