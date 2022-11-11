TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) ( PTUUF) (“Purepoint” or the “Company”) today announced that Chris Frostad, President and CEO will provide an update on the Company’s three ongoing drill programs including its Flagship Hook Lake Joint Venture with Partners Cameco and Orano live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 8th, 2022.



DATE: November 8th, 2022

TIME: 11 am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3C7y59u



Available for 1x1 meetings: November 11, 2022

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Purepoint has carefully assembled a portfolio of strategically situated, drill ready projects in the Athabasca Basin, the world’s richest uranium district.

Purepoint is partnered with two of the world’s largest uranium suppliers, Cameco and Orano.

Purepoint has fully funded drilling programs underway, including drilling at Red Willow & Turnor Lake (October/November 2022) and follow-up drill programs planned for 2023 winter season in various projects.



About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) ( PTUUF) actively operates an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects in Canada’s Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds ten, 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With aggressive exploration programs underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world’s richest uranium district.

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.