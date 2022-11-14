PERTH, Australia, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT, LTSRF), based in Perth focused on the redevelopment of the Kayelekera Uranium Project today announced that Keith Bowes, Managing Director will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 8th, 2022.



DATE: November 8th, 2022

TIME: 4:30pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3C7y59u



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Global Mineral Resources Estimate increased to 51.1Mlbs U 3 O 8 (ASX announcement 9 June 2022)

O (ASX announcement 9 June 2022) Definitive Feasibility Study released (ASX announcement 11 August 2022)

Completes Capital Raise for A$25M (ASX announcement 2 September 2022)

Annual Report released (ASX announcement 3 October 2022)

About Lotus Resources

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX: LOT, LTSRF) owns an 85% interest in the Kayelekera Uranium Project in Malawi. The Project hosts a current resource of 51.1Mlbs U 3 O 8 (see table below), and historically produced ~11MIb of uranium between 2009 and 2014. The Company completed a positive Restart Study which has determined an Ore Reserve of 23Mlbs U3O8 and demonstrated that Kayelekera can support a viable long-term operation and has the potential to be one of the first uranium projects to recommence production in the future.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Lotus Resources

Keith Bowes

Managing Director

+61 8 9200 3427

[email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

[email protected]