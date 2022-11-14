In a punk year, four stocks with a current market value of $1 billion or more have tripled or better.

None of them are household names, and it’s a good bet that you haven’t heard of some of them.

PBF Energy

The biggest gainer is PBF Energy Inc. ( PBF, Financial), up 254%. Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, the company refines petroleum into gasoline, heating oil and other products. Don’t look for a PBF gas station; there aren’t any. It sells its gasoline to other companies that slap on their own brand.

A friend of mine in the oil business once told me that refining is a bad business. Out of every 10 years, he said, refiners will have one great year, one good year and eight mediocre or bad years.

When I look at PBF’s earnings history from 2011 through 2021, I think my friend’s description fits pretty well. PBF had a great year in 2011, and a very good year in 2017. The rest were nothing to write home about.

But it’s having a heck of a year now. It has earned $19.23 per share over the past four quarters, which is a whale of a profit for a stock trading at about $46 a share.

Analysts expect earnings to drop to about $7.21 a share in 2023. If that’s so, the stock is trading at less than seven times next year’s earnings, an attractive multiple.

I think PBF is fine if you plan to hold it for a year or so. But I wouldn’t plan on holding it forever.

Target Hospitality

If you’re an oil company that needs housing quickly for your work crews, you might turn to Target Hospitality Corp. ( TH, Financial). It has also provided housing for the Olympics (in several years), for refugees from Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and for various military installations.

Only about 29% of the stock trades freely. The majority of shares are owned by Algeco Scotsman.

John Dorfman is chairman of Dorfman Value Investments in Boston. His firm of clients may own or trade securities discussed in this column. He can be reached at [email protected].