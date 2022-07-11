Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. (Under Special Management) recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

125 Menachem Begin Street Tel Aviv, L3 67021

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $1.34Bil. The top holdings were VWO(16.32%), XLV(8.46%), and SPY(6.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. (Under Special Management)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 8,638,304-share investment in ARCA:VNQ. Previously, the stock had a 35.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.59 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $81.39 per share and a market cap of $33.20Bil. The stock has returned -23.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a price-book ratio of 2.16.

During the quarter, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. (Under Special Management) bought 1,551,764 shares of NAS:BOTZ for a total holding of 2,577,675. The trade had a 2.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.07.

On 11/07/2022, GLOBAL X FDS traded for a price of $19.51 per share and a market cap of $1.27Bil. The stock has returned -50.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, GLOBAL X FDS has a price-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. (Under Special Management) reduced their investment in ARCA:XLF by 1,268,000 shares. The trade had a 1.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.9.

On 11/07/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $33.955 per share and a market cap of $31.24Bil. The stock has returned -13.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

During the quarter, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. (Under Special Management) bought 400,000 shares of ARCA:SPLV for a total holding of 1,209,000. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.95.

On 11/07/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $61.22 per share and a market cap of $10.04Bil. The stock has returned -2.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a price-book ratio of 2.86.

The guru established a new position worth 465,000 shares in ARCA:ARKW, giving the stock a 1.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.12 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF traded for a price of $43.24 per share and a market cap of $1.13Bil. The stock has returned -71.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.84.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.