Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced at its Snowday+2022 event, the final San Francisco stop on its Data+Cloud+World+Tour, continued growth across the Data Cloud ecosystem, driven in part by Snowflake’s cloud, data+provider, services, technology, and Powered+by+Snowflake partners, alongside its customers. Launched over two years ago, the Snowflake+Partner+Network continues to serve as the engine that fuels the growth of the Data Cloud ecosystem, unlocking the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of solutions, applications, and partners that help mobilize the world’s data.

“Together, Deloitte and Snowflake are supporting customers end-to-end through their data mobilization journeys,” said Frank Farrall, Principal – Data and AI Alliances Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “Our alliance with Snowflake allows us to be part of the process of helping to redefine the market for data technology, empowering our joint clients to achieve their digital innovation goals and unlock business value at scale.”

Powered by Snowflake Fuels New Innovations

Powered by Snowflake is becoming synonymous with application development in the Data Cloud, with the program growing by over 6x year-over-year as of July 31, 2022. The program provides partners and customers developing applications on Snowflake with the tools and resources they need to build, market, and operate applications in the Data Cloud. Leading supply chain solution providers like Blue+Yonder, cybersecurity organizations like Panther, media and advertising organizations like Piano, marketing technology organizations like Simon+Data have built their customer-facing applications on Snowflake, enabling them to seamlessly scale with user demand, reduce operational burden, and unlock new revenue streams.

Snowflake announced the launch of its Native+Application+Framework (currently in private preview) at this year’s Snowflake+Summit, unlocking the ability for application logic to come to the data instead of forcing the customer to relinquish control of or move data. Since then, companies like Capital+One are leveraging the Native Application Framework to build a new class of applications on Snowflake that enable customers to install applications from Snowflake+Marketplace, and run them directly in their Snowflake instances.

“Earlier this year, Capital One entered the enterprise B2B software market with the launch of Capital One Software and our first product, Slingshot,” said Salim Syed, VP and Head of Engineering, Capital One Software. “We chose to develop a Slingshot app for Snowflake Marketplace to further enhance the Slingshot customer experience and increase the time to value for our joint customers. The ease at which consumers can securely install and run applications directly in their Snowflake instances is of huge value to those building applications in Snowflake.”

Snowflake Partners Building Joint Industry-Vertical Solutions in Alignment with Customers’ Priorities

Snowflake continues to advance as the standard across industries through its vertical and horizontal solutions with the launch of four industry-specific Data Clouds recently built on Snowflake’s single, integrated platform: Financial+Services+Data+Cloud (September 2021), Media+Data+Cloud (October 2021), Healthcare+and+Life+Sciences+Data+Cloud (March 2022), and Retail+Data+Cloud (March 2022). Within each industry-specific Data Cloud, Snowflake announced partner-delivered solutions that are designed to take advantage of Snowflake’s unique interoperability and secure data sharing capabilities, create frictionless collaboration between organizations, leverage best practices, reduce time-to-value, and increase overall impact. Examples of joint solutions include:

Media+Data+Cloud – Slalom created solutions on the Media Data Cloud for the cookieless ecosystem, which enable marketers to generate insights from their first-party data and stay compliant with privacy regulations, while ensuring that data is never stale or out of date.

Healthcare+and+Life+Sciences+Data+Cloud – Novartis is leveraging the Healthcare & Life Sciences Data Cloud to optimize omnichannel engagement and accelerate time-to-market while collaborating more closely than ever with their healthcare partners, unlocking data to reimagine medicine that will improve patient outcomes.

Retail+Data+Cloud – Infosys is improving time-to-value for customers with pre-built partner solutions that help solve for top priority use cases in merchandising, supply chain, and personalization, and can quickly help businesses grow value.

Financial+Services+Data+Cloud – Alation pioneered the data catalog and launched the Alation+Data+Governance+App with Snowflake-specific policy features to help drive data governance adoption and increase the transparency of data controls in the Financial Services Data Cloud.

“Enterprises are focusing on creating sustained competitive advantage through data and AI, however, they are faced with significant challenges in modernizing to cloud-led data estates. Re-imagining business processes enabled by data and AI and creating data-driven new growth engines is key to win and lead in the digital world.” said Sunil Senan, Senior Vice President and Business Head for Data and Analytics at Infosys. “Infosys is helping its clients through Industry Intelligence cloud offerings under Infosys Cobalt in collaboration with Snowflake empowering enterprises to address these challenges and accelerate their data-driven business strategy.”

Additionally, Snowflake executed and launched its inaugural %3Ci%3EModern+Marketing+Data+Stack+Report%3A+Your+Technology+Guide+to+Unifying%2C+Analyzing%2C+and+Activating+the+Data+that+Powers+Amazing+Customer+Experiences%3C%2Fi%3E, identifying the best of breed Snowflake partner and Marketplace solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. Snowflake’s report provides a concrete overview of the top solutions marketers are currently choosing to create their data stacks.

Snowflake Continues to Invest in Partner Innovation

Snowflake+Ventures continues to foster innovation by actively investing in companies that demonstrate a commitment to mobilizing data, providing value to customers through deeper integrations with Snowflake. Snowflake Ventures investments in 2022 include dbt+Labs, Hex, Immuta, Matillion, Securonix, DataOps.live, and Tecton.

"Matillion and Snowflake are committed to maximizing the data productivity of our mutual customers by enabling data teams to transform and enrich data directly within the Snowflake Data Cloud,” said Matthew Scullion, CEO and founder, Matillion. “Together we have collaborated to support hundreds of global enterprise customers since the introduction of Matillion ETL for Snowflake. We remain laser-focused on empowering data teams to build the future-ready data infrastructure that supports their analytics, data science, and AI projects.”

The Data Cloud ecosystem remains a primary focus for Snowflake as it continues to advance innovation through joint solution development and go to market programs in collaboration with Amazon+Web+Services (AWS), Blue+Yonder, Carahsoft, Citi, Dell+Technologies, Pure+Storage, Salesforce, Stripe, and The+Depository+Trust+%26amp%3B+Clearing+Corporation (DTCC).

“The Snowflake Partner Network is at the heart of the exponential growth that Snowflake’s Data Cloud has experienced over the past year,” said Colleen Kapase, Snowflake’s SVP Partners and Alliances. “Our partners continue to amaze us in how they leverage their capabilities and expertise to deliver powerful data-driven business outcomes to our joint customers. We look forward to continuing to strengthen the Data Cloud through our partners to deliver even more impact to customers.”

Snowflake also announced new+innovations to Snowflake’s industry-leading data platform that will further drive economic value for customers, new advancements that disrupt application development with the Data Cloud, and more at Snowday+2022.

