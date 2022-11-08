PR Newswire

OXFORD, England, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global techbio company PrecisionLife, pioneers in precision medicine for chronic diseases, will assess the precision medicine potential of a neuroscience target nominated by Sosei Heptares, an international biopharmaceutical group specialising in structure-based drug design targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs).

Sosei Heptares will leverage the extensive insights held in PrecisionLife's DiseaseBank™- a repository of over 40 chronic disease studies - to determine the precision medicine opportunity of a drug targeting the nominated GPCR. The project aims to augment Sosei Heptares' knowledge of the designated GPCR target with genetic support and prevalence insights in patients.

PrecisionLife's studies examine differences in the chosen target, and in the biological systems on which it acts, between patients and healthy individuals. The approach taken by PrecisionLife has the potential to identify individuals who are more likely to respond to therapeutics acting on the biological target. This knowledge is anticipated to inform focused translational medicine studies and ensure that the right patients are included in future clinical trials.

Alastair Brown, Senior VP Translational Medicine, Sosei Heptares, commented: "We are excited to build on our translational medicine strategy, which sees us partnering with leading-edge companies to find innovative ways to leverage our world leading discovery and early development capabilities. We look forward to working with PrecisionLife to drive our understanding of chronic disease biology and patient stratification, which is a key area of focus for Sosei Heptares."

Dr Steve Gardner, CEO, PrecisionLife, added: "We're delighted to initiate this exciting project with Sosei Heptares, applying our unique combinatorial approach to enhance the biological validation, facilitate translation, and optimize clinical trial design in the treatment of CNS diseases. This is an area in which we share a deep commitment and complementary expertise, so we're thrilled to welcome Sosei Heptares as the newest biopharma company we're supporting to develop better, more personalized treatment options for unmet medical needs."

About PrecisionLife

PrecisionLife is a pioneering techbio company changing the way we predict, prevent, and treat chronic diseases. Our unique combinatorial analytics approach generates more insights from patient data than any other method, revealing the drivers of complex disease biology and stratifying patients at an unprecedented level of resolution.

This deeper understanding of disease biology powers our innovation engine of patient-focused drug discovery, derisked clinical development, and accurate diagnostics, delivering a new age of better, more personalized therapy options – improving health, for everyone.

We are developing an in-house pipeline of novel early-stage drug discovery targets with patient stratification biomarkers and precision repositioning assets for co-development with biopharma partners in over 40 chronic diseases.

For more information, visit www.precisionlife.com or follow PrecisionLife on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Sosei Heptares

We are an international biopharmaceutical group focused on the discovery and early development of new medicines originating from our proprietary GPCR-targeted StaR® technology and structure-based drug design platform capabilities. We are advancing a broad and deep pipeline of novel medicines across multiple therapeutic areas, including neurology, immunology, gastroenterology and inflammatory diseases.

We have established partnerships with some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies and multiple emerging technology companies, including AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Genentech (Roche), GSK, Neurocrine Biosciences, Novartis, Pfizer, Takeda and Verily. Sosei Heptares is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan with corporate and R&D facilities in Cambridge, UK.

"Sosei Heptares" is the corporate brand and trademark of Sosei Group Corporation, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565). Sosei, Heptares, the logo and StaR® are trademarks of Sosei Group companies.

For more information, please visit https://soseiheptares.com

LinkedIn: @soseiheptaresco | Twitter: @soseiheptaresco | YouTube: @soseiheptaresco

Contact Information

PrecisionLife

Steve Gardner, CEO

[email protected]ecisionlife.com

T: +44 (0)1865 575170

Press Contact (for PrecisionLife)

Charles Consultants

Sue Charles

[email protected]

T: +44 (0)7968 726585

Financial/Corporate Advisors

WG Partners LLP

David Wilson, Nigel Barnes, Parthiv Patel

T: +44 (0) 20 3705 9321

Press Contacts (for Sosei Heptares)

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, Eleanor Perkin

[email protected]

T: +44 (0)203 928 6900

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precisionlife-to-evaluate-precision-medicine-potential-of-sosei-heptares-neuroscience-gpcr-target-301671048.html

SOURCE PrecisionLife