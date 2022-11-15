Ooma%2C+Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Ooma AirDial as a 2022 TMC Labs Internet Telephony Innovation Award winner (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tmcnet.com%2Fvoip%2Fnews%2Farticles%2F453967-2022-tmc-labs-internet-telephony-award-winners-solve.htm).

Ooma AirDial, a turnkey replacement for obsolescent POTS lines, has won a 2022 TMC Labs Internet Telephony Innovation Award. (Photo: Business Wire)

Presented by Internet+Telephony+Magazine, the award honors products that display innovation, unique features and significant contributions toward improving communications technology, from companies demonstrating ground-breaking contributions to the industry.

Analog copper-wire phone lines, also known as plain old telephone service or POTS, are being rapidly phased out by telecommunications providers. This creates a significant challenge for safety devices and business-critical systems that require a POTS line – ranging from fire alarm panels to elevator phones, fax machines, public safety phones, building access systems and more – that often can’t be migrated to voice over internet protocol, or VoIP, service. Meanwhile, the monthly cost of business POTS lines is escalating rapidly and reliability is declining.

Ooma AirDial (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ooma.com%2Fairdial) provides a turnkey replacement for POTS lines by combining the AirDial base station with virtual analog phone service and a data connection through a nationwide wireless network. With a low up-front cost for the base station and for monthly service, AirDial delivers both immediate savings and long-term protection from the “copper sunset” of POTS through a solution that is easy to install and manage.

“The TMC Labs Internet Telephony Innovation Award recognizes the best and the most unique products and services that this industry has to offer. Ooma has proven its commitment to quality and the further development of the IP communications industry through Ooma AirDial,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “Congratulations to the entire team at Ooma for earning this great honor.”

“It’s exciting to see Ooma AirDial being recognized as an innovative solution to an immediate and critical need for businesses and building owners,” said Jim Gustke, vice president of marketing at Ooma. “The TMC Labs Internet Telephony Innovation Award reflects the demand we’re seeing for AirDial from both our customers and channel partners.”

Internet Telephony magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998, providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space and reaching more than 225,000 readers with solutions-focused editorial content, as well as reviews on products and services from TMC Labs.

