Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced it is partnering with one of the largest not-for-profit healthcare providers in Australia, Mater, to help the organization modernize and accelerate data migration to the cloud to fuel trusted data for decision making and predictive analytics.

Serving an extensive healthcare network of nearly 600,000 patients annually, Mater is faced with disparate and siloed data from its health, education and research ministries as well as from different systems and clinical facilities. In the healthcare provider’s five-year digital transformation plan, Mater needed to move their workloads and processes across their healthcare network to a cloud-native environment to build efficiency, scalability and to gain analytics and insights for better care delivery.

“Mater is embarking on a comprehensive digital transformation program, and we want data to be at the core of our digital plan so as we can deliver value through improved experiences and improved outcomes for the people and communities we serve,” said Alastair Sharman, Chief Digital Officer at Mater. “In fact, trusted data is even more critical now as demonstrated during recent emergencies and in response to crises like Covid. Being able to have consistent, trustworthy data helps our people including frontline workers, students and researchers. Mater is leveraging cloud capabilities to modernize our data management and data governance capabilities which are fundamental to being a healthcare, health research and education provider in the digital age.”

Besides helping Mater modernize its cloud data warehouse and data lake, Informatica will be working with the customer to implement Informatica’s Master Data Management-Reference 360 as a Software-as-a-Service, powered by Informatica’s Intelligent+Data+Management+Cloud (IDMC), to empower their business users to access critical reference data such as diagnosis, medication codes, cost codes from a trusted, single source of truth, while democratizing data across the enterprise with Informatica’s enterprise data governance solution to drive trusted analytics and accurate insights.

“Informatica understands the importance of having mission-critical data in the healthcare sector, as mastering and governing the data is vital in providing accessibility and visibility to valid and trusted data for delivering real-time responses and solving clinical and operational needs,” said Richard Scott, Vice President and Managing Director, Informatica Australia & New Zealand. “We are proud to be an integral partner of Mater’s data-driven transformation journey, supporting the customer’s vision of performing their proactive and innovative role in serving the community with a world-class healthcare service.”

About Informatica

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA, Financial), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Learn more at informatica.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005075/en/