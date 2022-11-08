PR Newswire

BAODING, China, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GWM released the latest sales data on November 4. The company sold 100,208 units in the worldwide market in October. Its vehicle sales reached a record high of 21,052 units in the overseas market, up 49.58%. From January to October 2022, GWM sold 132,796 vehicles overseas with a YoY increase of 18.55% and achieved excellent sales results in many markets.

According to data released by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA), GWM soared to sixth place among local best-selling automobile brands this October, surpassing Ford and Kia. HAVAL JOLION has sold nearly 8,000 units in South Africa from January to October this year and was recently rated the "Top Imported Newcomer Car of the Year Manufacturing Awards" by NAAMSA. GWM PICKUP has also achieved excellent sales in South Africa. GWM POER ranked among the top ten in the local market segments in October.

In Australia, according to the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries VFACTS new-car sales report, the sales volume of GWM increased by 45.5% YoY in October, surpassing Tesla and Subaru and ranking among the top 10. From January to October, the cumulative sales of GWM exceeded 18,000 units, with a YoY increase of 26.5%.

In Thailand, where new energy vehicles (NEVs) are now in full swing, GWM ORA GOOD CAT maintained the leading position in the local EV market segment. In June 2022, ORA GOOD CAT GT was launched in Thailand, and all 500 pre-orders were booked up within 58 minutes. By the end of October this year, the cumulative orders of GOOD CAT and GOOD CAT GT had exceeded 5,500 units, setting a new sales peak for EV models in Thailand.

To meet the needs of various global customers for green and low-carbon travel, GWM has successively launched a number of new energy models, such as the HAVAL H6 PHEV, H6 HEV, and JOLION HEV. The three models are all applied with the L.E.M.O.N. DHT and can change driving modes intelligently when in different scenarios to achieve lower fuel consumption.

GWM is constantly expanding its scale in Europe, which is a high-end NEV market. In October 2022, GWM displayed various intelligent NEVs, including WEY Coffee 01, WEY Coffee 02, the pure EV models ORA GOOD CAT (namely FUNKY CAT in the European market), and Lightning Cat (for the Chinese market) at the 2022 Paris Motor Show. With excellent design and leading technology, these models have engaged wide attention among customers.

At present, GWM has diversified products in the global market. The company plans to continue to increase investment in intelligent and NEV products to better meet the differentiated needs of global customers.

