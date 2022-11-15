Knightscope%2C+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+KSCP%29, a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announces a new contract at a Florida college for 22 of its K1 Blue Light Towers. Schools are ill-equipped to address many campus safety challenges head-on due to constrained budgets and staffing shortages, and Knightscope technologies have the power to affordably solve the problem and fill the personnel gap.

In addition to the 13 emergency call systems previously retrofitted, the college will be replacing older, hard-wired towers at 2 separate campuses utilizing Knightscope’s cellular and satellite communications with solar power to provide students, faculty and visitors additional safety when away from campus buildings. This is a powerful step forward in achieving the four cornerstones of campus safety that administrators and officials should seek: communication, prevention, mobilization and apprehension.

This is Knightscope’s first announced sale in conjunction with its recent+acquisition+of+CASE+Emergency+Systems.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about the company at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

