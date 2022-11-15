Ancora Holdings Group, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Ancora” or we”), which is the beneficial owner of approximately 2.5% of the outstanding shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) (“Kohl’s” or the “Company”), issued the below statement regarding the Company’s announced management transition.

Fredrick D. DiSanto, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ancora, and James Chadwick, President of Ancora Alternatives LLC, commented:

“As outlined in our+September+22%3Csup%3End%3C%2Fsup%3E+letter to the Kohl’s Board of Directors, it is the right time for the Company to pivot to a leadership team with enhanced operational expertise and strong turnaround experience. We are very pleased that Kohl’s will be appointing retail sector veteran Tom Kingsbury, who was nominated by our shareholder group in 2021, as its interim Chief Executive Officer. We are also pleased that Tom and our group’s other designee, Margaret Jenkins, will be part of the new committee tasked with identifying the right permanent leader for the business. Ancora has been a long-term shareholder of Kohl’s and believes that under the right leadership, the Company can be a source of tremendous value for investors, customers suppliers and employees.”

