ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management (ITSM) Platforms. ServiceNow was recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision with its ITSM+solution being evaluated, marking the ninth consecutive year that ServiceNow has been named a Leader by Gartner. Additionally, ServiceNow scored highest in all three Use Cases within the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for IT Service Management Platforms, which include Service Operations (3.73/5), Business Workflow Automation (3.81/5), and Service Desk (3.76/5).

According to Gartner, “IT service management (ITSM) platforms offer workflow management and related insights that enable organizations to design, automate, manage and deliver integrated IT services and digital experiences.” Further stating, “Infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders select solutions to be consumed by service desks, service operations teams and the product teams they support, as well as for business workflow administration in other IT-adjacent departments.”1

“At ServiceNow we are pushing the envelope with ITSM as we continue to add new capabilities, like Service Operations, to best optimize experiences for customers to resolve issues fast and reach ever greater levels of productivity,” said Matt Schvimmer, SVP, Product and Service Operations, ServiceNow. “With more than half the ITSM market share, we are humbled and honored for the trust customers have in us to deliver on the demands of today’s digital transformation necessities. This includes redefining Service Management as a more agile and automated service that empowers teams to operate at DevOps speed. From our perspective, this recognition by Gartner in both the Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports validates ServiceNow’s dedication to improve the world of work for everyone.”

ServiceNow ITSM provides a modern, cloud-based, service management solution that transforms the impact, speed, and delivery of IT, while eliminating siloes between services, operations, and DevOps teams. Built on the ServiceNow+platform, ServiceNow ITSM enables customers to consolidate IT tools into a single data model to automate workflows, gain real-time visibility, improve IT productivity, and transform the service experience. Additionally, as the role of centralized IT is evolving to be more of an enabler for a decentralized product team, ServiceNow ITSM allows enterprises to release value faster without sacrificing governance while ensuring a great experience for Developers and SREs.

ITSM is also part of ServiceNow’s Service Operations solution which combines the power of ITSM with IT Operations Management (ITOM), automating and optimizing service, operations, and DevOps teams to deliver better employee and customer experiences and productivity. A new capability of this solution, introduced in 2022, Service+Operations+Workspace enables teams to predict, prevent, and resolve incidents proactively from a single workspace with clear visibility into content and impact before users are affected. The Now Platform supports a wide range of employee, customer, technology, and creator experiences by delivering workflow automation at an enterprise scale, while optimizing business processes for productivity, agility, and resiliency.

ServiceNow ITSM enables organizations to:

Empower employeesto self-solve issues 24/7, raise questions, and get relevant, accurate, and consistent information to improve employee satisfaction.

Make smarter decisions, automate services, and continually improve services in role-based workspaces.

Triage, collaborate, and enable agents to resolve incidents, find answers, and stay connected from anywhere to resolve high-impact incidents and improve agent productivity by 30%2

