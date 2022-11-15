HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced the publication of a new report produced by Canalys, Partnership Leaders, and HubSpot, The State of Partner Ops and Programs 2022, exploring how organizations leverage partner programs for growth.

The channel business model has long been a critical part of many organizations' go-to-market strategy. However, the role of partners is shifting as B2B buyers spend less time interacting with a sales representative and more time making purchases digitally. Still a key driver of growth for many organizations, the transactional channel is expanding to include a powerful ecosystem where partners’ influence on the B2B buyer journey before, during, and after the point of sale is recognized and valued.

Unfortunately, many organizations have a difficult time implementing partner programs that meet the needs of the ecosystem business model. A lack of partner operations expertise and mature partner tech stacks are preventing organizations from putting the processes in place to share data or track the true ROI of partners. As a result, the transition away from the channel business model is a challenge for most organizations, despite their belief in its importance.

HubSpot’s The State of Partner Ops and Programs 2022 report reveals findings on the partner types organizations prioritize, the factors that contribute to increased partner driven revenue, how partner technology is purchased, and the current top partner operations and program challenges organizations face.

The report includes the following categories of market and data insights:

● Partner Types

● Partner Programs

● Partner Operations

● Partner and Channel Technology

● Partner Driven Revenue

● Reporting Structure and Partner Team KPIs

Additionally, the report includes contributions from executives at leading partner ecosystems, including Jeff Reekers, CMO at Aircall, Chris O'Neill, Chief Growth Officer at Xero, John Kosturos, Head of Channels and Alliances at ZoomInfo, and Connie Wu, Head of Business Development at Asana, who share their insights on the current state of partner ecosystems and share advice on how to build a scalable partner program.

Below are key data highlights from the survey, conducted in August - September 2022.

Highlights from HubSpot’s The State of Partner Ops & Programs 2022 Report:

● 93% of enterprise organizations and 78% of all organizations have a partner program.

● 65% of organizations view partnerships as essential to their future growth.

● 50% of organizations attribute 26% or more of their revenue to partners.

● 40% of organizations don’t have any full-time partner operations employees.

● 77% of organizations surveyed have technology partners. Technology partners were ranked as the most important partner type.

● 90% of partner professionals who aren’t currently using partner tech believe that their organization should start doing so.

“The transformative impact of partner ecosystems cannot be overstated,” says Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. “Not only do partners have a tremendous impact on an organization's economic growth, but they foster an environment of innovation and collaboration that benefits customers. Companies committed to investing in partner operations and technology will see outsized value as the business model continues to develop.”

Download a full copy of The State of the Partner Ops and Programs 2022 report here.

Survey Methodology

The State of Partner Ops and Programs survey was conducted online from August 24 to September 23, 2022. 664 professionals who have knowledge of the partnerships or channel function at their organization completed the survey.

