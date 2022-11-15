Zoom Email and Calendar (beta) integrated into comprehensive Zoom communications platform

Zoom Spots will provide persistent, virtual co-working spaces to drive employee connection and collaboration

New innovations also include conversational AI features in Contact Center, additional benefits for developers, and more

Zoomtopia offered for the first time as hybrid experience powered by Zoom Events

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ( ZM) kicked off Zoomtopia 2022, the company’s annual event to unveil new innovations to power modern work experiences and celebrate the future of communication and collaboration. For the first time ever, Zoomtopia 2022 is a hybrid experience powered by Zoom Events , Zoom’s all-in-one, virtual event management solution.

“As global organizations are adapting to how, when, and where work happens, it’s crucial that human connection remains a top priority to drive business strategies forward,” said Eric S. Yuan, CEO at Zoom. “Zoom is purpose-built to make all kinds of connections possible, effective, and meaningful. Our team has built and launched more than 1,500 features and enhancements on the Zoom platform this year, advancing the way people connect with each other, their organization, and their customers—ultimately, opening the doors wide for creativity and collaboration.”

“There has never been more uncertainty surrounding the future of work than there is today. Work from anywhere, hybrid offices and other trends have created a complex set of questions that business and IT leaders need to address. Whatever the outcome, one thing is certain and that is collaboration tools will be critical in keeping workers connected,” said Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst at ZK Research. “Zoom has rapidly evolved from being a niche meetings company to a broad collaboration platform that delivers unparalleled employee and customer experience, and helps organizations address the current and future needs of work.”

“Our team connects and collaborates on Zoom, allowing us to seamlessly work together no matter where we are located—so that we can continue delivering world-class content from our iconic brands like HBO, Warner Bros., CNN, and Food Network and beloved characters like Batman, Superman, Looney Tunes, and Harry Potter,” said Dave Duvall, CIO - Technology & Operations, Warner Bros. Discovery. “We’ve been able to evolve with Zoom, particularly beyond meetings, with products like Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, and Zoom Team Chat. The whole platform has really expanded our capabilities to collaborate and stay connected within the organization.”

Zoom Platform Innovations Announced at Zoomtopia

To further advance the next era of communications, Zoom unveiled several new offerings to empower businesses and individuals alike.

Some of the latest announcements include:

Zoom Mail and Calendar (beta): With the Zoom Mail and Calendar Clients, users no longer need to leave the Zoom platform to access their email and calendar. Popular email and calendar services will be integrated directly into Zoom, meaning users can quickly access their communications and scheduling, and get their work done more efficiently. For businesses who may not have dedicated IT services but are focused on privacy and security, Zoom also rolled out Zoom-hosted email and calendar service options, also directly integrated with the Zoom platform. Zoom Mail Service is end-to-end encrypted for emails sent directly between active Zoom Mail Service users. Zoom Mail and Calendar Clients and Zoom Mail and Calendar Services will launch in beta .





With the Zoom Mail and Calendar Clients, users no longer need to leave the Zoom platform to access their email and calendar. Popular email and calendar services will be integrated directly into Zoom, meaning users can quickly access their communications and scheduling, and get their work done more efficiently. For businesses who may not have dedicated IT services but are focused on privacy and security, Zoom also rolled out Zoom-hosted email and calendar service options, also directly integrated with the Zoom platform. Zoom Mail Service is end-to-end encrypted for emails sent directly between active Zoom Mail Service users. Zoom Mail and Calendar Clients and Zoom Mail and Calendar Services . Zoom Spots: Welcome to Zoom’s virtual co-working space! Coming in early 2023, Zoom Spots is a video-enabled persistent space, integrated within the Zoom platform, to help foster inclusive discussions, keep colleagues connected, and bring the fluid interactions of in-person work to distributed, hybrid teams throughout their day.





Welcome to Zoom’s virtual co-working space! Coming in early 2023, Zoom Spots is a video-enabled persistent space, integrated within the Zoom platform, to help foster inclusive discussions, keep colleagues connected, and bring the fluid interactions of in-person work to distributed, hybrid teams throughout their day. Zoom Virtual Agent: Zoom Virtual Agent is an intelligent conversational AI and chatbot solution that uses natural language processing and machine learning to understand and quickly resolve issues for customers. Zoom Virtual Agent works around-the-clock on multiple support channels to deliver fast, personalized customer experiences, reduce call volumes to human agents, and drive significant operational efficiencies for businesses. Zoom Virtual Agent, available in early 2023, can be fully integrated with Zoom Contact Center and will also be offered as a standalone chatbot solution.





Zoom Virtual Agent is an intelligent conversational AI and chatbot solution that uses natural language processing and machine learning to understand and quickly resolve issues for customers. Zoom Virtual Agent works around-the-clock on multiple support channels to deliver fast, personalized customer experiences, reduce call volumes to human agents, and drive significant operational efficiencies for businesses. Zoom Virtual Agent, available in early 2023, can be fully integrated with Zoom Contact Center and will also be offered as a standalone chatbot solution. Continuous Collaboration across Zoom One: Connected workstreams across Zoom One, the all-in-one communication and collaboration offering that brings together Team Chat, Phone, Whiteboard, Meetings, and more, are enabling individuals and teams to do their best work. Among these new capabilities is the integration between Team Chat and In-Meeting Chat, creating an always-on functionality so users can flow between Team Chat and Meetings to reduce silos, keep projects moving, and continue the conversation after meetings.





Connected workstreams across Zoom One, the all-in-one communication and collaboration offering that brings together Team Chat, Phone, Whiteboard, Meetings, and more, are enabling individuals and teams to do their best work. Among these new capabilities is the integration between Team Chat and In-Meeting Chat, creating an always-on functionality so users can flow between Team Chat and Meetings to reduce silos, keep projects moving, and continue the conversation after meetings. Zoom IQ Virtual Coach: Coming soon as part of Zoom IQ for Sales, Zoom IQ Virtual Coach simulates a variety of selling situations to give sellers a practice environment to hone their pitch, obtain feedback, and receive real-time content tips during calls with prospects.





Learn more about these innovations and other new hybrid work features.

Build to Connect and Extend the Value of Zoom

Developers have the ability to use Zoom APIs, SDKs, and tools and resources to build apps and integrations with Zoom or use Zoom’s core technology to power innovative video-based solutions for any use case.

Developers can do more on Zoom with:

Zoom Developer Platform enhancements : It will soon be easier for developers to provision and manage apps that work with Zoom by enabling admin-authorized installed apps. This will allow Zoom account admins to pre-install apps for an organization at the account, group, or user level. Additionally, developers will soon be able to monetize their apps on the Zoom App Marketplace.

: It will soon be easier for developers to provision and manage apps that work with Zoom by enabling admin-authorized installed apps. This will allow Zoom account admins to pre-install apps for an organization at the account, group, or user level. Additionally, developers will soon be able to monetize their apps on the Zoom App Marketplace. Extended availability with Zoom Apps: Zoom Apps, in-product apps seamlessly integrated into the Zoom Meeting and Webinar experience, is expanding across the platform to Team Chat, Zoom Rooms, and more, so developers can plug apps into all their workflows. Now, developers can build their integration once and extend it across the entire Zoom product line. Additionally, developers will benefit from increased distribution of their Zoom Apps with the upcoming release of Essential Apps. Essential Apps bundle Zoom Meetings paid plans and Zoom Apps with select app developers, servicing the needs of managing and growing a business, while helping to minimize manual drudgery.

Hear more about how developers can extend the power of Zoom with new updates to the Zoom Developer Platform and Zoom Apps at Developer Summit at Zoomtopia .

Tune In LIVE

Zoomtopia is a two-day hybrid experience hosted on the Zoom Events platform, featuring thought-provoking speakers, business leaders and celebrity appearances, and includes many opportunities to network, collaborate, and learn. Tune in live to catch all the exciting content.

About Zoom

Zoom is for you. Zoom is a space where you can connect to others, share ideas, make plans, and build toward a future limited only by your imagination. Our frictionless communications platform is the only one that started with video as its foundation, and we have set the standard for innovation ever since. That is why we are an intuitive, scalable, and secure choice for large enterprises, small businesses, and individuals alike. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded ( ZM, Financial) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom .

Zoom Public Relations

Candace Dean

Corporate PR Lead

[email protected]