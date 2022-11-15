RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) (the "Company"), one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, will host a live webcast to discuss its third quarter 2022 earnings on November 15, 2022 at 9:00am ET.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed at 3Q22 Webcast Link well as on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.bmtxinc.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) - formerly known as BankMobile - is among the largest Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer-friendly banking experience. BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can be found at www.bmtx.com.

BMTX has signed a definitive agreement to merge with First Sound Bank, a Seattle, Washington-based business bank. The combined company will be a fintech-based bank focused on serving customers digitally nationwide. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Contact Information

Investors:

Bob Ramsey, CFA

BM Technologies, Inc.

571-236-8851

[email protected]

Media Inquiries:

Brigit Hennaman

Rubenstein Public Relations, Inc.

212-805-3005

[email protected]

SOURCE: BM Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/724467/BM-Technologies-to-Announce-Q3-2022-Earnings-and-Host-Webcast



