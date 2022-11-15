HARTFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Insurity, the leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced Kingstone Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS), has gone live with its artificial intelligence (AI) powered Sure AI Assistant.Based in New York, Kingstone Insurance Company, a carrier specializing in providing personal lines insurance in the Northeast, will leverage Sure AI Assistant to offer a modernized choice for its policyholders to report claims and improve efficiency during the claims process.

With Sure AI Assistant, Kingstone's policyholders will be able to file a claim within minutes, no matter how many inbound calls are currently in process. Sure AI Assistant will prove valuable in the case of a natural disaster when customers need to file their claims quickly and call volumes are the highest.

Sure AI Assistant is purpose-built for the P&C insurance industry and transforms the claims filing process making it quick, simple, and effortless. Callers are identified and greeted based on the phone number registered with their policy, making calls personal and efficient. Because Sure AI Assistant's natural language model was optimized for the insurance domain using data from tens of thousands of real claims calls, it is able to guide policyholders through the claims process with ease.

Automating the routine first notice of loss (FNOL) calls, the Sure AI Assistant allows Kingstone's policyholders to report a claim by walking through an effortless process. In addition, Sure AI Assistant includes the ability to transfer to a live claims expert at any time for callers who want to speak to a claims specialist.

"Kingstone continues to focus on enhancing our customer experience and adding new solutions that streamline our internal process," said Nigel Sheperd, SVP, Chief Claims Officer at Kingstone. "We are excited to expand our partnership with Insurity by implementing Sure AI Assistant. Sure AI Assistant aligns with our strategy to modernize our claims operations while providing another choice for our policyholders during the claim reporting experience."

"We are thrilled that Kingstone has implemented Sure AI Assistant to handle their inbound phone calls," said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer at Insurity. "Whether they receive 1,000 calls or 100,000 calls following a natural disaster, Sure AI Assistant allows Kingstone to scale up to meet increased demand. Using Sure AI Assistant, Kingstone will create efficiencies for insurance agents and adjusters, leading to increased policyholder satisfaction and policy retention."

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and the industry's most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About Kingstone Insurance

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) is a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company (KICO). KICO is a multi-line carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products, as well as Physical Damage Only coverage to taxi and transportation network vehicle owners in New York State. Actively writing in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine. For more information, please visit www.kingstoneinsurance.com.

