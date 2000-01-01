Ron Baron Comments on Shopify

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • A top detractor.
Article's Main Image

Shares of e-commerce platform Shopify (

SHOP, Financial) were down 21.8%, detracting 17 bps from performance in the period. We believe the decline was due to e-commerce normalization as economies continued reopening, increased concerns about competition following Amazon’s announcement of Buy with Prime, and the broader sell-off in growth stocks. We remain shareholders due to Shopify’s strong competitive positioning, innovative culture, and long runway for growth as it currently addresses less than 1% of global commerce spend.

Shopify Inc. is a cloud-based software provider offering an operating systemfor multi-channel commerce. Shares detracted from results in the third quarter due to e-commerce normalization as economies continued reopening, increased concerns about competition following Amazon’s announcement of Buy with Prime, and the broader sell-off in growth stocks. We remain shareholders due to Shopify’s strong competitive positioning, innovative culture, and long runway for growth as it currently addresses less than 1% of global commerce spend.

From

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Growth Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles