NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Abcam (AIM: ABC; NASDAQ: ABCM), a global life science company working together with researchers to advance science and enable faster breakthroughs, today announced the expansion of their long-standing relationship with a new agreement to co-market Abcam antibodies for NanoString’s high-plex spatial multiomic solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Abcam RabMAb™ recombinant antibodies will be commercialized as part of the first 64-plex protein panel for NanoString’s CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager (SMI). Jointly developed and validated by NanoString and Abcam, the human immuno-oncology panel is the first on the market to combine high-plex spatial proteomic and transcriptomic analyses at single-cell and subcellular resolution.This provides unprecedented insights into immune cells, tumors and their neighborhood and aims to accelerate immune-oncology research supporting a better understanding of clinical response and therapeutic resistance.

“We have partnered with Abcam to facilitate access to their broad portfolio of high-quality, validated antibodies to augment our CosMx protein panels,” said Brad Gray, president and CEO of NanoString. “This relationship will further expand the depth and breadth of spatial biology offerings on NanoString instrumentation into new frontiers of human biology down to single-cell resolution— a true revolution in the spatial biology field.”

“We are excited to enter a new phase of our relationship with NanoString. For the past six years, our teams have worked together to accelerate the development of novel technologies for the biomarker and clinical research community,” said John Baker, SVP of Marketing of Abcam. “We are hopeful that these innovations will unlock the full potential of spatial biology and will ultimately help improve care for people with cancer.”

NanoString will host a symposium at the 37th Annual Meeting of the Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer Conference (SITC) on Nov. 10 from 11:40 AM to 1:10 PM EST and will highlight the CosMx protein capability co-developed with Abcam. In the coming months, NanoString and Abcam will co-host webinars and events to share insight on spatial biology in immuno-oncology and other applications such as neuroscience.

About NanoString’s CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager:

The CosMx™ SMI is the newest product in NanoString’s industry-leading spatial analysis tools portfolio, joining the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP). The CosMx SMI extends spatial research to single cell and subcellular resolution across the entire tissue section. The platform currently enables imaging and quantification of 1,000 RNA and 64 protein targets in Formalin-Fixed Paraffin Embedded (FFPE) and fresh frozen tissue. The commercial CosMx SMI instruments are expected to ship later this year. In the meantime, researchers can apply the power of SMI to their tissue samples through the SMI Technology Access Program service provided by NanoString. For more information, email [email protected]. To learn more about NanoString's CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager, visit www.nanostring.com%2FCosMx.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, a leader in spatial+biology, offers an ecosystem of innovative discovery and translational research solutions, empowering our customers to map the universe of biology. The GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler, cited in more than 160 peer-reviewed publications, is a flexible and consistent solution combining the power of whole tissue imaging with gene expression and protein data for spatial whole transcriptomics and proteomics from one FFPE slide. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager (SMI) is an FFPE-compatible, single-cell+imaging platform powered by spatial multiomics enabling researchers to map single cells in their native environments to extract deep biological insights and novel discoveries from one experiment. The AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform (SIP) is a cloud-based informatics solution with advanced analytics and global collaboration capabilities, enabling powerful spatial biology insights anytime, anywhere. The CosMx SMI and AtoMx SIP platforms are expected to launch in 2022. At the foundation of our research tools is our nCounter® Analysis System, cited in more than 6,200 peer-reviewed publications, which offers a secure way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision. For more information, visit www.nanostring.com.

About Abcam

At Abcam, we believe that the scientific community goes further, faster, when we go there together. And to keep on making ground-breaking discoveries, we need to work together in new ways. That’s why we’re constantly innovating to help scientists drive their research forward by providing products and solutions that play an essential role in fundamental research, drug discovery, diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

We started with a simple mission: to provide the best biological reagents to life scientists worldwide. Today, we help 750,000 researchers in over 130 countries deliver faster breakthroughs in areas like cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and metabolic disorders.

To find out more, visit us at www.abcam.com and corporate.abcam.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding NanoString’s products and the anticipated launch of new products and technology. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NanoString’s control, include market acceptance of NanoString’s products; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; the effects of ongoing litigation; the impact of competition; the impact of expanded sales, marketing, and product development on operating expenses; delays or other unforeseen problems with respect to manufacturing and product development; as well as the other risks set forth in NanoString’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. NanoString disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

