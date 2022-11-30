SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. ( RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology, today announced that members of the RAPT management team will participate in the following investor conferences in November.



Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day - Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 2:10 p.m. ET in New York, NY



Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference - Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY



Evercore ISI 5th Annual Virtual HealthCONx Conference - Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 3:55 p.m. ET



To access the live webcasts or subsequent archived recordings of the company presentations, please visit the RAPT Therapeutics website at https://investors.rapt.com/events-and-presentations.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, RPT193 and FLX475, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of inflammation and cancer, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

