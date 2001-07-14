ForgeRock®(NYSE: FORG), a global digital identity leader, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research in The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Customer+Identity+and+Access+Management+%28CIAM%29, Q4 2022.

The Forrester Wave evaluated vendors based on 22 criteria across three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. The ForgeRock Identity Platform received the highest possible scores in the criteria of data orchestration, users and roles, customer identity verification and registration, consent management, authentication methods, risk-based authentication, customer self-service, reporting and dashboarding, product vision, market approach, planned enhancements, supporting products and services, partner ecosystem, CIAM revenue, and number of live installations. In addition, Forrester noted that ForgeRock's solution “is a match for organizations that need to map complex to very complex customer registration, authentication, and self-service workflows to a CIAM solution and have internal CIAM administrator expertise and staffing.”

“We’re proud to be recognized by Forrester as a leader in CIAM,” said Fran Rosch, CEO, ForgeRock. “Customers choose our CIAM solution because we help them drive deeper customer loyalty and increase revenue while reducing fraud. Our solution helps customers deliver effortless digital experiences without sacrificing security and privacy with our no-code, low-code orchestration, our AI-driven capabilities, and enterprise-grade cloud platform.”

The ForgeRock+Identity+Platform is the only end-to-end identity solution that includes a full-suite of AI-driven identity and access management (IAM), and identity governance and administration (IGA) capabilities. It offers enterprise-grade capabilities to consumers, IoT identities and the workforce at scale. Leading global brands such as Pearson, Toyota, Geico, and Philips rely on ForgeRock to help access and manage digital identities safely and securely.

