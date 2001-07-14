Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“ASAP” or the “Company”), the delivery and payments technology company, today announced that it intends to release its third quarter 2022 financial results following the close of the stock market today, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 and host a conference call at 5:00pm ET.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.waitrapp.com%2F. The call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (866) 575-6539, or for international callers (323) 794-2590. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID for the live call and replay is 7417861. The replay will be available until November 16, 2022.

About ASAP

Founded in 2013, we are an on-demand ordering technology platform using the ‘deliver anything ASAP’ model making it easy to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts and more at your fingertips and get them delivered ASAP. ASAP’s proprietary in-stadium delivery technology now provides an enhanced fan experience at sports and entertainment venues, allowing fans to place orders from their favorite in-stadium concessions, directly from their seats through its ASAP platform. Additionally, we facilitate access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. We provide a convenient way to discover, order and receive a wide variety of on-demand products – ASAP. As of June 30, 2022, we operate in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.

