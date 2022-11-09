PR Newswire

Leading Family Entertainment Operator Doubles Down on Mobile-First eCommerce Technology

ORLANDO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has finalized a five-year extension expanding its partnership with Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. Under the extended agreement, Cedar Fair will continue leveraging the fully hosted accesso Passport® eCommerce ticketing suite – which has powered online sales for all of the operator's venues since 2011 – helping to improve the guest experience across its full portfolio of North American properties through December 2027.

Welcoming approximately 28 million guests per year and boasting $1.5+ billion in average annual revenue, Cedar Fair is a world-leading owner and operator of regional amusement parks, water parks, resort, hotel and recreational venues. Cedar Fair's properties – including 18 parks and entertainment venues, thousands of overnight accommodations and dozens of restaurants – serve as multi-day vacation destinations for thrill-seekers and family fun enthusiasts from around the world. Cedar Fair also offers a series of wildly popular signature events, such as the Grand Carnivale – a larger-than-life celebration where guests can take in the sights, sounds and tastes of global cultures – and its fan-favorite Halloween Haunt, featuring scare zones and mazes, specialty F&B offerings, live entertainment and more.

"For more than 150 years, Cedar Fair has proudly served as a world-class entertainment provider for our millions of guests, and we are always seeking new ways to enhance the value of their experience," said Brian Witherow, Cedar Fair Chief Financial Officer. "In Accesso, we have a like-minded partner who shares our drive for innovation, and we look forward to continuing to work together to deliver an even better, more meaningful digital experience for our valued guests, while driving revenue at our park and resort properties."

With continued use of the award-winning accesso Passport eCommerce ticketing suite, Cedar Fair is empowered to deliver a simple and intuitive online shopping experience for guests on any device. The accesso Passport ticketing solution delivers a mobile-centric shopping experience with up-sell and cross-sell opportunities embedded across the purchasing journey, enabling operators to strategically drive incremental revenue while enriching the guest experience. The mobile-first solution processed more than 96 million tickets and reservations for accesso clients in 2021 alone, bolstering its reputation as the best-in-class eCommerce solution within the leisure & entertainment industry.

"We are very proud of our long-time partnership with Cedar Fair and are thrilled to continue leveraging our powerful eCommerce ticketing system across Cedar Fair's renowned portfolio of amusement parks and water parks," said Steve Brown, accesso CEO. "As our partnership progresses, we look forward to working with Cedar Fair to continue optimizing the guest experience, maximizing revenue and driving guest loyalty."

About accesso Technology Group, plc

At accesso, we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. Our patented and award-winning solutions drive increased revenue for attractions operators while improving the guest experience. Currently serving over 1,000 venues in 29 countries around the globe, accesso's solutions help our clients streamline operations, generate increased revenues, improve guest satisfaction, and harness the power of data to educate business and marketing decisions.

accesso invests heavily in research and development because our industries demand it, our clients benefit from it and it makes a positive impact on the guest experience.

Our commitment to improving the guest experience and helping our clients increase revenue is the core of our business. Our technology solutions allow venues to increase the volume and range of on- and off-site spending, and to drive increased transaction-based revenue through cutting-edge ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management software.

Many of our team members come from backgrounds working within the attractions and cultural industry. In this way, we are experienced operators who run a technology company serving attractions operators, versus a technology company that happens to serve the market. Our staff understands the day-to-day operations of managing complex venues and the challenges this creates, and together we strive to provide our clients and their guests with technology that empowers them to do more and enjoy more. From our agile development team to our dedicated client service specialists, every team member knows that their passion, integrity, commitment, teamwork and innovation are what drive our success.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.accesso.com. Follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair's parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.

