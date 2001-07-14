Knightscope%2C+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+KSCP%29, a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announces that it has activated 25 more machines across the United States. The deployed equipment consists of Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) and one of Knightscope’s newest products, the K1 Blue Light Tower.

Deployment locations and industries are as follows:

Another California resort and casino has deployed its first K5 ASR to patrol its parking lots and structures. Knightscope’s technologies are already utilized in numerous casinos across the United States providing end users with a unique way of engaging guests and elevating the resort experience while improving the security posture. ASRs deliver audible messages with valuable resort information, deter unwanted behaviors, protect vehicles and belongings, and watch out for VIPs, advantage players and known cheats.

A privately owned global real estate investment, development and management firm with 634 properties, representing over 225 million square feet in its portfolio added 15 K1 Blue Light Towers to their previous order at a commercial real estate property in Virginia, bringing their total deployed communication devices to 30.

A community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer in downtown Colorado is now utilizing two K5 ASRs in a premier, mixed-use neighborhood with access to dining, bars, and clubs. Each K5 will patrol separate multi-level parking structures and will be helping to deter criminal trespassing, loitering, vandalism, and keeping the general public safe.

A new installation of seven K1 Blue Light Towers is active at an Ohio college providing improved, easily accessible emergency communications in areas surrounding campus lecture halls, auditoriums, labs, and parking lots.

